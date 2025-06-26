I really think this character will "defeat" God in One Punch Man, and the twist would make sense in the series

From the beginning of the One Punch Man series, several characters with unique abilities have been introduced into the narrative. While it's a series filled with action and intriguing fight sequences, it also brings a very prominent comedic side to the whole superhero concept.

Apart from the usual narrative of Saitama acting all goofy and one-punching his enemies into oblivion, there is also one other character in the series that brings a comedic effect, but in his own unique way. The character in question here is King, an S-Class professional hero who might just be the one to defeat God, but in his iconic way.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculative theory and reflects the author's opinions.

Trending

King might be the one to "defeat" God in One Punch Man, but in his style

Expand Tweet

When it comes to King from One Punch Man, luck has always been his greatest ability. King has had some of the most insane luck throughout the past with certain miscommunications that landed him the position of an S-Class professional hero. For the very same reason, enemies usually fear him as if he were someone very strong, when, in reality, he is probably the weakest character in the series.

The fandom has also often joked about another ability they call "Instant Saitama Summoning." Throughout the series, especially after Saitama's introduction, whenever King is in some sort of danger, Saitama appears and neutralizes the threat, which again can be chalked up to being a part of his insane luck.

However, coming back to one of King's renowned abilities that has aided him in facing foes is miscommunication. Most of the enemies, when facing King, get easily intimidated by either his presence or his "King Engine," which is him panicking badly and having increased heartbeats, rather than an actual offensive move.

Expand Tweet

God has the power to grant powerless people lethal superpowers and increase the strength of others who already have powers, as seen when Garou was turned into Cosmic Garou. As per the One Punch Man narrative, a theory can be made that God is actually so powerful that he doesn't come down to defeat Saitama, as it would break the balance of the universe.

So instead, he basically appoints others to do his bidding on his behalf, like Garou. Now, with Garou taken out of the equation by Saitama, what if God conscripts King to defeat Saitama and increases King's already existing intimidation ability? If King's intimidation aura is boosted, there is a high chance that God himself might get affected by it and run away or die in some comical way.

There is a high chance that King might be the one who defeats God, by God's own doing, in trying to recruit King and increase his powers. Or, given how comical the One Punch Man series can get with even the most intense fights and sequences, God dying by slipping on a banana peel King threw on the ground before the fight, or something like that, is not completely far-fetched.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

King is probably the weakest yet most intriguing character in the One Punch Man animanga-verse. While this is a very fascinating theory that can be deemed far-fetched by many fans, it cannot be completely disregarded due to the recurrent theme of the series using absurdly comical narratives.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More