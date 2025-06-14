Jujutsu Kaisen fans dub latest viral cosplay “truly Kirara IRL”

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the Jujutsu Kaisen fans started a discussion on Reddit platform after seeing a viral Kirara cosplay post. Reddit user, u/FishVinegar, posted her cosplay version of Kirara on the r/Jujutsufolk subreddit, where she imitated the character perfectly to the fans' amazement.

Ad

The post and pictures were overall showered with appreciation reflected in the comments. Furthermore, her choice to play one of the popular characters from the series also played a key role in garnering admiration from fans.

The perfect Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay of Kirara that awed the fans

Ad

Trending

As mentioned earlier, the Reddit user u/FishVinegar posted a version of her Kirara cosplay on the r/Jujutsufolk subreddit, which gained the Jujutsu Kaisen fans' attention immediately. The subreddit is generally used as a page for fan art, cosplay, and general discussions about the series.

The user presented an impression of the fan favorite character, focusing on even minor details such as her aesthetic looks, and also some major traits like her stance and personality. The fans deemed her cosplay as the perfect representation of the character, with some even going as far as claiming her to be “truly Kirara IRL”.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, what impressed the fans more was how the user was able to capture Kirara's personality, not just her aesthetic and her physical traits. While mostly calm and collected, Kirara is also very charismatic and loves to have fun. The user only posted photos of the cosplay, portraying these aspects of Kirara through her poses and expressions.

While Kirara is yet to debut in the anime series, she is a favorite among the Jujutsu Kaisen manga fans. Her popularity is also another massive reason for the cosplay receiving so much love, as it is a recurring theme with several characters and their cosplayers.

Ad

“Truly Kirara IRL”—Fans' reaction to Jujutsu Kaisen's Kirara cosplay on Reddit

Comment byu/FishVinegar from discussion inJujutsufolk Expand Post

Ad

Even though the post was not on the main subreddit for the Jujutsu Kaisen community, it attracted the attention of several fans. They showered the post with compliments for the creativity and cleverness of the Reddit user u/FishVinegar with the cosplay:

"Why are Kirara cosplayers the best and prettiest people to exist, just like the queen herself fr. Been considering doing the same at a con later this year", said one user.

Ad

"Holy sh*t you killed it", added a second user.

"I appreciate the soyjak before every picture", added a third.

While these were all the comments the fans made regarding her cosplay, some even pointed out how the pictures she posted were so funny, appreciating the efforts she made to make the cosplay not just about dressing up into a persona, but also making them interactive and fun:

Ad

"You on most of the images: guys! Look! A birdie!", said one amused fan

"Love all these photos!! Glad you had such a fun time!", added another

"Love the constant meme face", claimed a third

The overall reactions of the fans sum up to the point, proving how much they enjoyed each photo, especially the ones where she went to the con and featured other cosplayers.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More