The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4: Subaru and Kaoruko's past is revealed as Rintaro faces an ordeal

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 was released on July 26, 2025, on Netflix Japan. The episode focused on Rintaro Tsugumi and Kaoruko Waguri's study date, where the former explained to his new friend why he desperately wanted to pass the midterm tests.

Additionally, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 saw Subaru Hoshina confront Rintaro and make an intriguing request. Furthermore, the episode revealed the truth about Subaru and Kaoruko's friendship, including how much the latter meant to the silver-haired girl as a friend.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4: Kaoruko and Rintaro's study date

Rintaro, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 begins with Rintaro waking up too early on the morning of his study session with Kaoruko. He quickly dresses up and leaves for the meeting point. On the way, Rintaro feels dizzy thinking about his study date with Kaoruko, and that too, on a weekend.

He also realizes that he should buy a few more clothes when he gets time. Meanwhile, as Rinaro gazes outside the metro, he sees the familiar scenery. Yet, they all appear different to him, as if he were looking at a completely different world. Upon his arrival, he notices Kaoruko Wagumi, who has also arrived early.

Kaoruko's bright smile captivates Rintaro, leaving him speechless. After exchanging greetings, Kaoruko reveals that she is also feeling slightly nervous. The narrative for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 then shows Kaoruko and Rintaro going to a cafe to study.

Kaoruko, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

While eating some food, Kaoruko mentions that she always wanted to visit this place. Meanwhile, Rintaro only stares at Kaoruko and realizes that she truly loves to eat. He further notes that Kaoruko looks the happiest when she's eating. After a short meal, the duo finally gets serious about their business. Rintaro asks Kaoruko for help on a certain part.

At this moment, Kaoruko leans in too close to Rintaro, which makes both of them flustered. Afterward, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4, Kaoruko asks Rintaro why he doesn't want to fail in his upcoming exams. Rintaro explains that it's the only way he can participate in the sports festival with his friends.

Rintaro and Kaoruko, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

While Rintaro feels it's a lame reason, Kaoruko thinks it's a wonderful motivation to have. She also thinks that the sports festival must be fun. Additionally, she feels that Rintaro must truly love his friends. The boy almost chokes on his drink as Kaoruko says this. With a pause, he says he does indeed.

Interestingly, Kaoruko feels the same. She mentions that all of her friends are wonderful people, especially Subaru. According to The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4, Kaoruko and Subaru have been together since kids. Subaru often gets misunderstood, but in reality, she's a kind-hearted person.

Subaru Hoshina in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Many things happened when she was young, which is why she has trouble dealing with boys. That's why Kaoruko thanks Rintaro for not judging Subaru for her actions. While heading home, Kaoruko gives Rintaro a study planner and says that she truly wants him to participate in the sports festival and have lots of fun with his friends.

After she leaves, Rintaro decides to head home too. At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4, Subaru Hoshina confronts Rintaro and asks if they can talk.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4: Subaru's shocking request and Rintaro's reaction

Subaru and Rintaro (Image via CloverWorks)

After the initial confrontation, Rintaro finds himself in a cafe with Subaru, who eerily stays silent for a while. With all the nervousness building up, she finally breaks the silence and asks Rintaro whether he is in a relationship with Kaoruko. Shocked by such a question, Rintaro spills coffee on his hand.

She offers him a handkerchief and asks him once again. After confirming that he isn't in a relationship with Kaoruko and that he met her recently, Subaru Hoshina requests that Rintaro stop meeting Kaoruko. Subaru mentions that it's mainly because he is a Chidori High student.

Rintaro then tells Subaru that his school has nothing to do with him as a person. Interestingly, Subaru knows this, too. She then apologizes for her rude behavior towards him and his friends outside the library, mentioning that it was partly because of his general dislike for Chidori and men in general.

Subaru with a kid in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4, Subaru explains why she wants Rintaro to cut ties with Kaoruko. She mentions that the teachers at Kikyo hate Chidori more than the students studying there.

Therefore, if the word were to be leaked that Kaoruko, a scholarship student from Kikyo, is involved with a Chidori boy, it could affect her scholarship. Meanwhile, a young boy at the cafe trips and falls. Subaru asks him if he is fine and returns a toy he dropped. The boy stares at Subaru and then compliments her hair.

The young boy's compliment reminds Subaru of her past, and she shares it with Rintaro. According to The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4, when Subaru was a child, she used to be bullied by boys due to her silver hair. It was because of those bullies (primarily boys) that Subaru had grown to dislike and fear boys.

Kaoruko saves Subaru (Image via CloverWorks)

However, one person saved her from those bullies, and it was none other than Kaoruko Wagumi. Subaru reveals that Kaoruko was her hero. Ever since then, they have been inseparable. Rintaro states that he has heard the same from Kaoruko. Just then, Subaru snaps at him and says he knows nothing about Kaoruko.

She talks about how she has been with Kaoruko, through all her struggles to enter Kikyo. Subaru doesn't want her precious friend to lose what she worked hard to achieve. At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4, Subaru asks Rintaro once again to sever his connections with Kaoruko.

However, Rintaro declines. Subaru can hardly contain her tears; she knew that Rintaro would say something like that. After denying Subaru's request, Rintaro returns home via a train. On the way, he reflects on Subaru as a person and her request.

Rintaro thinks about Subaru's request (Image via CloverWorks)

He also wonders whether he has ever been able to care for another person as much as Subaru has for Kaoruko. At this moment, in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4, a couple of middle school girls, whom Rintaro had helped previously, approach him. They nervously thank him for his actions.

With a smile, Rintaro tells them that he is glad he could help. The middle school students then realize that Rintaro might not be scary after all. Afterward, Rintaro thinks back and realizes that Kaoruko has also thanked him for the smallest of reasons. Thus, it's easy to imagine her stepping in to save Subaru.

He wonders if his presence will truly make her suffer. Although he doesn't regret denying Subaru's request, something begins to eat him from the inside. With a heavy heart, Rintaro feels he won't be able to see the stars at night. A few days later, Rintaro, Shohei, and others get the results of their midterm tests. Thankfully, Rintaro and Shohei both passed the tests.

Kaoruko's good luck message to Rintaro (Image via CloverWorks)

Rintaro is elated by the results and feels the urge to inform Kaoruko as soon as possible. But he suddenly remembers Subaru's words from before, and stops himself from sending the text.

Meanwhile, Saku accidentally knocks Rintaro's desk during a mini celebration, revealing Kaoruko's homework schedule for Rintaro, with a note saying, "good luck for your exams." The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4 ends with Rintaro's friends demanding to know the truth about his relationship with Kaoruko Wagumi.

