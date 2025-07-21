The best anime of 2025 might be this underrated gem from Summer

Normally, in a season filled with several sequels and big-budget anime, fans would have found it troubling to name their best anime. However, that's not the case for this summer as Enishiya premiered its six-episode anime adaptation for Taizan 5's manga, Takopi's Original Sin.

Needless to say, the new anime not only became an instant fan-favorite for those who gave it a chance but also left them with a big hole in their hearts. Nevertheless, fans keep coming back to witness the rest of the story, possibly making Takopi's Original Sin an underrated gem from Summer 2025.

Takopi's Original Sin's narrative pushes it to become the best anime of Summer 2025

Shizuka and Naoki as seen in Takopi's Original Sin (Image via Enishiya)

While the original premise of Takopi's Original Sin may seem close to that of Doraemon's, where a character appears out of nowhere to help a child secure a good life using his gadgets, the anime soon changed its plot.

As fans must have soon realized, while they may have initially perceived Takopi as the main character, the anime simply uses the character's innocence to depict the tragic lives of the three supporting characters, i.e., Shizuka Kuze, Marina Kirarazaka, and Naoki Azuma.

Marina Kirarazaka as seen in Takopi's Original Sin (Image via Enishiya)

As seen in the anime, Shizuka Kuze is a victim of bullying at the hands of her classmate Marina. Her mother is never around, leaving her with only her dog, Chappy. While fans instantly feel drawn in support of Shizuka, the anime soon switches its perspective to Marina, revealing the reason behind her actions.

While one can never condone bullying, Marina herself was a victim of abuse at the hands of her mother. Her mother would abuse her in response to her anger towards her father, who wasted away the family's money by purchasing the services of Shizuka's mother as a hostess. As one could expect, Marina took out her anger on Shizuka.

Naoki Azuma as seen in Takopi's Original Sin (Image via Enishiya)

Lastly, Naoki Azuma, while detached from the other two when it comes to his history, was going through several mental health issues pushed onto him by his mother. While he performed well in exams, his failure to attain a perfect score saw his mother constantly demerit his efforts. As time passed, Naoki started craving attention and became willing to even go against his morals to hide Marina's corpse to save Shizuka.

Therefore, as far as the narrative is concerned, Takopi's Original Sin unfolds a very emotionally raw storyline that will have fans questioning the morality behind the character's actions.

Takopi as Marina in Takopi's Original Sin (Image via Enishiya)

However, the narrative isn't the only plus point for the anime, as animation studio Enishya has done a wonderful job in adapting the manga's eerie atmosphere. While the manga indeed carried the same atmosphere, Enishya's adaptation of the same is far greater than anything fans must have dreamt of during its serialization.

To top it all off, it's very evident that the studio wants to stay true to the source material and only depict the story written by Taizan 5. Otherwise, they could have also opted to include several filler segments or stretch out the scenes to have the anime feature at least 11 episodes. Instead, the anime has been listed for only six episodes. With that, one can say with some certainty that Takopi's Original Sin might be the best anime of Summer 2025.

