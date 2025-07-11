Takopi's Original Sin anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

One of the most eagerly awaited and controversial shows from the Summer 2025 schedule is Takopi's Original Sin anime. The bleak psychological drama is about a lonely alien who learns the meaning of human sorrow. Taizan 5 wrote and illustrated the manga series that inspired this anime. This plot highlights an alien who is on a mission to cheer up a sulky elementary school kid.
The series is a wide view of bullying, mental health, and suicide as its issues have been viewed so far as painful to the spectators. The fan base that is bracing for these high-stress episodes of the six-episode limited series has been asking when the premiere date will be.
How many episodes will Takopi's Original Sin anime have?
According to the official details on the show's website, this Summer 2025 anime series will consist of six episodes. As a result, it is not a typical seasonal anime run but rather a limited series.
Setting the tone for what viewers might anticipate from this psychologically charged series, the first episode debuted as a 37-minute special. Every Saturday beginning at 12:00 am (JST) on Saturday, June 28, 2025, the remaining episodes will be made available for viewing.
The following is Takopi's Original Sin anime's full release schedule:
Please be aware that these hours and dates could change based on the production team's official statements.
Where to watch Takopi's Original Sin anime?
The series will be widely available across multiple streaming platforms in Japan. ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, DMM TV, d Anime Store, d Anime Store for Prime Video, d Anime Store Niconico Branch, FOD, Hulu, J:COM STREAM, Lemino, milplus, Netflix, TELASA, U-NEXT, WOWOW On Demand, Anime Times, Animehodai, Niconico, and Bandai Channel are among the domestic services that will distribute the series.
The series should be accessible to viewers worldwide on the main streaming services, though regional availability may differ. Given their presence in the Japanese distribution roster, Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Amazon Prime Video are anticipated to offer the series in a number of areas.
Some platforms may impose age restrictions or content cautions for viewers due to the series' mature themes and material warnings.
What to expect from Takopi's Original Sin anime?
Takopi's Original Sin is unlike typical anime series, tackling extraordinarily dark subject matter from Shōnen Jump+. The story follows Nnu-Anu-Kf, an alien from Happy Planet who crash-lands on Earth in 2016 to spread happiness. Takopi meets Shizuka Kuze, a 9-year-old girl who has been bullied, and tries to assist her by using Happy Planet devices.
Takopi goes back in time to stop the terrible consequences when tragedy strikes, and Shizuka kills herself using one of Takopi's devices. The development is incredibly shocking, and the complex imagery in several scenes makes them profoundly devastating.
The anime explores cycles of abuse, loneliness, and mental disorders that are rarely seen in shōnen animations. The audience should be ready for a program that handles self-harm, bullying, and suicide; maturity of emotions is required for gathering the idea of such draining topics.
Takopi's Original Sin anime episode archive
- Episode 1: To You in 2016 (Release date)
- Episode 2: Takopi's Salvation (Release date)
- Episode 3: TBR
- Episode 4: TBR
- Episode 5: TBR
- Episode 6: TBR
