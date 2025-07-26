Lord of Mysteries episode 6, titled Teacher, was released on Saturday, July 26, 2025. The episode witnessed the tragic backstory of Azik Eggers and his connections to the Lamud Castle. Furthermore, the episode teased interesting information about the Hornacis Mountain Range and its inhabitants.

Lord of Mysteries episode 6 also featured exciting battle sequences, with the Nighthawks confronting a Knight's Wraith at the Lamud Castle. Additionally, the episode revealed Azik's Beyonder Pathaway. Overall, the episode was a stunning exposition, both in terms of animation and narrative.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Lord of Mysteries episode 6.

Lord of Mysteries episode 6: Klein Moretti confronts a Deity

The Lamud castle (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Lord of Mysteries episode 6 begins with Azik Eggers etching something on the wall with blood. Elsewhere, Klein Moretti visits the remnants of the Lamud castle with the Nighthawks, after discovering the existence of a Knight's wraith. On August 18, Miss Elizabeth visited Klein at the Divination club and explained that she had been having a recurring nightmare about a castle after returning from Lamud Town.

As Klein dove into Elizabeth's nightmare, he witnessed an abandoned castle and the Wraith of a Knight. Wraiths that invade dreams are formidable, which is why Dunn Smith has brought the Sealed Artifact 3-0782. This item, called the Mutated Sun Sacred Emblem, can dissipate a Wraith within 15 meters in a minute. However, it can also turn a Beyonder mad.

At this moment, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 6, the Knight's Wraith appears in front of the Nighthawks. Klein Moretti performs a Requiem Charm at the Wraith, but it doesn't do anything significant. Meanwhile, the Wraith of the Headless Knight brandishes its sword with all might.

The Knight's Wraith (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Dunn Smith realizes that it's not an ordinary Wraith, so he asks Frye to look into its weakness. Eventually, Frye detects a weakness in the Wraith's right-hand glove. Meanwhile, Dunn Smith accidentally drops the Sealed Artifact. As Klein Moretti runs in to retrieve it, the Wraith skewers him from behind. Klein's face and eyes become bloodied, but moments later, he realizes that it's a dream.

Apparently, it's nothing but Dunn Smith's illusion. As the Nighthawks prolong the battle for a minute, the Mutated Sacred Sun Emblem shines golden light and eradicates the Wraith from its existence. After cleansing the Wraith, the Nighthawks inspect the surroundings.

At this moment, they find an old photograph. Klein Moretti looks at the picture and finds an uncanny resemblance to his professor, Azik Eggers. At any rate, Dunn Smith suggests they should guard the place for a little longer, even though the Wraith has been purified. As such, he hands over the Sealed Artifact to Klein for two hours.

Klein, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

While fiddling with the 3-0782 artifact, Klein Moretti wonders about its origin. He doesn't understand why it's so powerful against spiritual monsters. As such, he decides to check if it can cut interference during a Divination in the grey mist. Yet, as soon as he peeks into the object's origin, he sees its connection with the Eternal Blazing Sun, which controls the Sun Pathaway.

Moments after, Klein Moretti wonders about the golden object, i.e., the Artifact's core. As he touches the core, he confronts Eternal Blazing Sun, a deity. Klein Moretti is plunged into anguish as his body slowly starts burning away.

However, the grey fog saves him from dying. In addition, he gains insight into some mysterious powers. Moretti realizes that he should consider carefully before performing Divinations on objects.

Lord of Mysteries episode 6: The secret of the Hornacis Mountain range, Azik's backstory

Azik, as seen in Lord of Mysteries episode 6 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

After solving the case at the Lamud Castle, Klein Moretti heads to Professor Azik's house, who has found some clues to the Hornacis Mountain Range. As Klein enters Azik's room, he sees a mysterious drawing on the wall. Klein identifies the drawing as the Lamud castle, the very place he went to the other day.

At this moment, Azik returns and says he has been having strange dreams during the last few days. Apparently, he doesn't even know what the illustration is all about. Meanwhile, Klein senses an ominous aura emanating from Klein, as if he is no longer the benevolent and kind person he knows.

Lord of Mysteries episode 6 then shows Azik giving Klein a book and instructing him to read it in front of him. According to the book, a long time ago, an ancient nation existed at the Hornacis Mountain range. Klein speculates that it must be the Nation of the Evernight, mentioned in the Antigonus Family's notebook.

The book on the Hornacis Mountain Range (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

At any rate, he reads further and discovers that the inhabitants of the ancient nation believed death wasn't the end. Rather, they thought that the deceased family would protect them in the darkness. They also kept the deceased by the pillow for three days.

Yet, there are no tombs or remains of any of those people available anymore. It's almost as if they vanished somewhere. Azik further states that this ancient civilization worshipped a mysterious deity called the Ruler of the Evernight and the Mother of the Sky. Suddenly, Klein wonders if it's the Evernight Goddess.

Following this, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 6, Azik Eggers probes into Klein's mind and is convinced that he knows some of his secrets. With that, he asks Klein that he wants to reclaim his past. Thus, Klein Moretti decides to take Azik to the Lamud castle, without telling his superiors at the Nighthawks.

Azik at the Lamud Castle, as seen in Lord of Mysteries episode 6 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

As soon as Azik Eggers steps into the Lamud Castle, he remembers his son, who used to love dragging a sword heavier than himself around, and calls himself the Knight. Suddenly, Klein remembers the previous fight, and wonders Wraith they fought was Azik's son.

At this moment, Azik picks up the sword and experiences an unusual sensation. Later, they head to an underground chamber. From the environment, Klein wonders if it's some corpse-sealing ritual to contain resentment. Meanwhile, Azik and Klein find a coffin. As soon as the coffin is opened, Azik's grip on the sword strengthens.

Just then, in the Lord of Mysteries episode 6, thousands of spirits are roused from the dead. They all gather in the air and head to the underground chamber. The tremendous force of those spirits pushes Klein to a wall. At this moment, the episode delves into a flashback to reveal Azik's backstory.

A glimpse of Azik's past (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

During the fourth epoch, Azik rose from the dead and conquered a war, with a gigantic skeleton figure guiding him to victory. With that, he earned the crown and settled into a peaceful life with his family. However, his peace didn't last long.

Although he was blessed with an army of specters, Azik couldn't embrace his family with the familiar affection and warmth anymore. Even his son used to be a specter residing in him. Gradually, Azik decided to leave his family and embrace solitude, as he believed it was the best for his family.

Lord of Mysteries episode 6 then reveals that Azik was a Beyonder of the Corpse Collector Pathaway, though his sequence is unknown. At present, Azik looks at the corpse in the coffin and realizes that it was his son. However, he finds no skull. Azik realizes that the Corpse-Sealing ritual was sabotaged.

The scene from the war (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Enraged, he vows to destroy the person responsible for taking his son's skull. At this moment, Azik performs a spell to trace the perpetrator's location. However, he finds out that it's untraceable. Additionally, Azik senses a familiar force that makes Klein's fate discordant. At any rate, he promises to find the culprit.

After leaving the castle, Klein asks Azik whether he has remembered who he is. Unfortunately, only fragments have returned, while the rest have remained buried. He wonders if he is someone who has lived for thousands of years.

According to Lord of Mysteries episode 6, every few decades, Azik falls into a deep slumber, and when he awakens, he forgets everything else, except his name, basic knowledge, and an identity document. He also sees a dream, where he is with his family. While he doesn't understand much, he knows that he has hurt them.

Azik's dream, as seen in Lord of Mysteries episode 6 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Thus, he realizes that those aren't dreams but his fate in myriad reincarnations. With that, Azik thanks Klein and leaves the castle. In a monologue, Azik states how painful it is for someone who has no past. Azik is like a ship in the sea, drifting endlessly without a destination.

Interestingly, Klein can empathize with Azik, especially with how he hasn't been able to return to his original world as Zhou Mingrui. Yet, he also acknowledges the warmth he has felt with Melissa and Benson. Lord of Mysteries episode 6 ends with Klein deciding to cherish these moments with his siblings til he can return.

