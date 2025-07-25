Lord of Mysteries reveals English dub release date, cast, and more

On Friday, July 25, 2025, Crunchyroll announced it will stream the English dubbed version of the Lord of Mysteries donghua on Saturday, July 26, 2025 (which is Friday, July 25, 2025, in some regions, including North America), alongside the series' sixth episode, which has subtitles in multiple languages. Additionally, the company revealed the English dub cast and crew members for the hit donghua from Summer 2025. The series premiered on June 28, 2025, with two episodes. Produced by B.CMAY PICTURES, The Lord of Mysteries donghua is an adaptation of the original Chinese web novel series written by Cuttlefish That Loves Diving.Lord of Mysteries English dub premieres on July 26, 2025According to the latest information from Crunchyroll, the English dub of Lord of Mysteries donghua is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 26, 2025, with the first two episodes. However, due to time zone differences, the English-dubbed episodes will be available in North America, Brazil, and other regions on Friday, July 25, 2025. While Crunchyroll hasn't specified the exact release time, the English dub is expected to debut a few minutes after the release of the donghua's sixth episode at 8 pm PT. The series will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll in select regions, including North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Oceania, North Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.Klein Moretti, as seen in the donghua (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Additionally, Crunchyroll has announced the cast and crew for the first English-dubbed episode of Lord of Mysteries donghua. The voices in the English dub cast are as follows:Joshua Waters as Klein MorettiAlexis Tipton as Audrey HallDaniel Van Thomas as Alger WilsonIan Sinclair as Leonard MitchellMacy Anne Johnson as Daly SimoneBrian Mathis as Dunn SmithMegan Shipman as Melissa MorettiLaurie Steele as Mrs. SmyrinR Bruce Elliot as HermesThe crew includes Jonathan Rigg as the voice director, Blair Rowan in the adaptation, Samantha Herek as producer, Nathanael Harrison as mixer, and Derric Benavides as engineer. Notably, the series has already been released in a dubbed version in Hindi on Crunchyroll. Based on the Chinese web novel series by Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, the donghua follows Zhou Mingrui, who transmigrates into the body of a history student named Klein Moretti in an alternate Victorian-era world. Zhou, now known as Klein Moretti, discovers the existence of supernatural beings, Beyonders, Gods, and Demi-Gods, as well as orthodox and unorthodox Churches.Also read:Lord of Mysteries anime complete release schedule — All episodes and when they arriveFirst Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie breaks yet another Japanese box office record in four daysLi'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right anime unveils October 2025 premiere and more with first PV