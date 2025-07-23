Li'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right anime unveils October 2025 premiere and more with first PV

On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the official website of the Li'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right anime unveiled its first promotional video. The anime also announced its additional cast members, theme song artists, and a premiere set for October 2025.

Li'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right, written and illustrated by Kyousuke Nishiki, is a Japanese manga serialized in Fujimi Shobo's Monthly Dragon Age magazine since May 2021. The series was later picked up by animation studio Feel for an anime adaptation.

Li'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right anime unveils first PV

On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the official YouTube Channel of Happynet unveiled the first promotional video for the Li'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right anime.

The video provided fans with glimpses of the anime, showing Luna Ishikawa's life as a vampire. While she had a cool demeanor, she wasn't even able to suck blood properly.

Luna Ishikawa as seen in the anime (Image via feel)

As such, Tatsuta Ootori proposes to become her practice partner, after which Luna is shown trying to suck blood from Tatsuta's arm on multiple occasions. Amidst this, the anime introduces two new characters, Eiko Sakuma and Misa Kusunoki, who are both classmates of Luna and Tatsuta.

The anime also previews the voices of all four characters with the new promotional video.

Eiko Sakumo and Misa Kusunoki as seen in Li'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right (Image via feel)

M.A.O. will voice Eiko Sakuma. She has previously voiced Shion in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Nicol Ascart in My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, Airi Sakura in Classroom of the Elite, and Remi Ayasaki in Horimiya.

Meanwhile, Ikumi Hasegawa will voice Misa Kusunoki. She has previously voiced Vladilena Milizé in 86:Eighty-Six, Desumi Magahara in Love After World Domination, Ikuyo Kita in Bocchi the Rock!, and Übel in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End.

Tatsuta Ootori as seen in the anime (Image via feel)

The promotional video also previewed parts of the anime's opening theme song. The opening will be called Seishun no Silhouette (Youthful Silhouette) and will be performed by H△G. The artist will also perform the anime's ending theme song called Senkō Hanabi (Sparklers), with Minami Tanaka, the voice actress of Luna Ishikawa, joining in.

Li'l Miss Vampire Can't Suck Right anime is scheduled to premiere in October 2025 on Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, BS Asahi, AT-X, U-NEXT, and other streaming platforms.

