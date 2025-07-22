  • home icon
  Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie - Akaza Returns unveils IMAX poster featuring Tanjiro and Giyu

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie - Akaza Returns unveils IMAX poster featuring Tanjiro and Giyu

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 22, 2025 08:40 GMT
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie - Akaza Returns unveils IMAX poster featuring Tanjiro and Giyu
Kamado Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie - Akaza Returns IMAX poster (Image via Ufotable)

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime about the new exclusive IMAX poster for the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie - Akaza Returns via email correspondence. The first part of the three-part cinematic trilogy is set to premiere in the United States and Canada on September 12, 2025.

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie is a trilogy of films that adapts the Infinity Castle Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer manga. It is a direct sequel to the television anime's fourth season and has already been released in theaters in Japan on July 18, 2025.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie - Akaza Returns unveils new IMAX poster

On July 18, 2025, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie - Akaza Returns premiered in theaters in Japan. Ever since, the movie has been a massive hit, outperforming the numbers set by the anime's first movie, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Moreover, in just four days since its release, the movie has broken the Opening Day, First Day, and Single Day Gross records in the history of Japanese cinema.

In celebration of the film's opening in Japan this past weekend, Crunchyroll has debuted the new exclusive IMAX poster for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie - Akaza Returns.

Giyu Tomioka as seen in Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie - Akaza Returns (Image via Ufotable)
The new poster features protagonist Kamado Tanjiro and the Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka inside the Infinity Castle. The two demon slayers can be seen wielding their katana, preparing to slash their enemies using their Water Breathing style.

Also read: Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie reveals new international trailer with cuts from the film

Additionally, the poster reads "Experience it in IMAX" in the background. The message is depicted in such a way that it looks like it has been constructed from the lanterns seen within the castle.

Shinobu Kocho as seen in Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie - Akaza Returns (Image via Ufotable)
As fans patiently await the worldwide release of the first feature film in the three-part cinematic trilogy, Crunchyroll has announced that the movie is set to come to theaters, including IMAX and premium large formats, in the United States and Canada on Friday, September 12, 2025.

The movie is set to be distributed by Crunchyroll through Sony Pictures Entertainment. It will first be released in select Asian countries in August and later in several other countries worldwide in September.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
