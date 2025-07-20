My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime reveals new key visual and September 2025 advance screening

On Sunday, July 20, 2025, the official website and X account for the My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime unveiled a new key visual. It was announced that an advanced screening of the first episode will take place on September 6, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan. The series is set to officially premiere in October 2025.My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime is based on author Matsuri Akai and illustrator Tozai's Isekai fantasy light novel series of the same name. Overlap serializes the manga under the Overlap Bunko Imprint. The novels also have a manga adaptation with Hiroyuki Aigamo's art.My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime's new key visual features Akira, Amelia, and othersOn Sunday, July 20, 2025, during ABEMA's Overlap Bunko All-Stars Great Gathering SP 2025 Part 2 broadcast, the official staff shared a new key visual for the My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime, ahead of its October 2025 premiere on TV Tokyo, BS Fuji, Animax, and other channels.The visual, also shared by the anime's official website and X account, features Akira Oda wielding the original hero's Yatonokami blade. Above him is Amelia Rosequartz, showcasing her impressive magic. Other characters, such as Yoru, Lia Lagoon, and Saran Mithray, also appear in the key visual.Director Nobuyoshi Habara and Akira Oda's voice actor, Takeo Otsuka, shared their thoughts on the visual via the anime's official platforms. Takeo Otsuka remarked that it's &quot;cool&quot; how the visual brings together all the characters other than Akira and Amelia.He also expressed excitement about seeing how these characters will come to life in the anime. Likewise, Director Habara asked fans to imagine the kind of world Akira and his friends have seen while waiting for the show's release.Additional details regarding the Isekai fantasy anime's advanced screenings have also arrived. My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime will have an advance screening on September 6, 2025, in Tokyo, where the first episode will be shown. Participants for the event are being recruited through the anime's official site. The deadline for the applications is 3 pm, August 3, 2025.My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's anime stars Takeo Otsuka as Akira Oda, Saku Mizuno as Amelia Rosequartz, Sanae Kobayashi as Yoru, Konomi Tamura as Lia Lagoon, and Junichi Suwabe as Saran Mithray.Akira and Amelia, as seen in the key visual (Image via Sunrise)Nobuyoshi Habara directs the Isekai anime at Sunrise, with Kunihiko Okada handling the series scripts. Hiroma Okada and Kaori Saito are the character designers, while Satoshi Igarashi is the show's music composer.Based on the original light novels, the anime follows the story of a boy named Akira Oda, who acquires the ability of an Assassin and meets an elven girl, Amelia. The narrative centers on Akia's journey to become the greatest assassin.Also read:The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power announces anime adaptation I Parry Everything season 2 confirmed to be in productionLink Click season 3 reveals new trailer ahead of 2026 premiere