Link Click season 3 reveals new trailer ahead of 2026 premiere

On Friday, July 18, 2025, the official X handle of the franchise unveiled a new trailer for Link Click season 3. According to the trailer, the third season will be released in installments, with &quot;Part One&quot; scheduled for a 2026 release. An exact release date has yet to be announced.Link Click season 3 is a direct sequel to the previous installment, which aired 12 episodes from July 2023 to September 2023. The third season was officially confirmed for production following the conclusion of season 2. The upcoming season is also closely tied to the franchise's prequel series, Bridon Arc, which released six episodes from December 2024 to January 2025.The new Link Click season 3 trailer for Part One showcases Lu Guang facing an unforeseen ordealOn Friday, July 18, 2025, the official X account of the franchise, @sgdlr_official, shared a new PV for Link Click season 3. The trailer opens with a static-like scene featuring Lu Guang and Cheng Xiaoshi as children. In the background, a distorted voice, presumably of Guang, addresses someone as &quot;you&quot; (most likely Cheng Xiaoshi), asking why it feels as if they have forgotten everything about their promise.The trailer then shifts to the moment when Lu Guang meets Cheng Xiaoshi at a basketball court. He holds Xiaoshi's hands and says he has been waiting for him. However, something strange happens when Xiaoshi asks if they know each other. In other words, Guang realizes that his friend has forgotten him.Lu Guang, as seen in the trailer (Image via @sgdlr_official/X)Later, the Link Click season 3 trailer shows someone flipping through investigation files to check the missing reports of Xia Fei and the other model who disappeared with him. At the same time, a narration begins explaining the butterfly effect, where a butterfly can trigger a world-destroying hurricane by merely flapping its wings.Those who consider themselves clever think that they can control the moment the butterfly's wings flap and seize control of fate. However, the moment they believe to be the trigger point may not really be the beginning of change.Li Tianchen, as seen in the trailer (Image via @sgdlr_official/X)Along with this cryptic narration of the butterfly effect, the trailer shows familiar faces, including Liu Xiao, Cheng Xiaoshi's mother, young Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, and Li Tianchen. The Link Click season 3 trailer ends with the confirmation that the third installment will be released in parts, with Part One releasing in 2026.Notably, Link Click season 3 had posted a short PV earlier, where it was confirmed that a new character named Jae Lee will appear in the third installment. The upcoming season will be directed by Li Haoling, who was in charge of the first two installments and the prequel series. Shangqing Su and Yang Tianxiang will also return as Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang in season 3.Also read:Link Click: Bridon Arc ending exploredLink Click season 2 ending explainedLink Click anime watch order, explained