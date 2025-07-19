The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power announces anime adaptation 

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, a TV anime adaptation of The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power was announced officially. The project brings Yoshiro Ambe and Almond's light novel romantic fantasy onto the screen with an enchanting adventure promised for 2026.The teaser visual and announcement trailer showcase the main trio: Rie Takahashi as Carolina, Makoto Furukawa as Edward, and Haruka Shiraishi as Flora. After Lady Carolina—an underestimated duke's daughter, finds herself forced into a royal union and learns she has secret abilities. Fans will get a mix of politics, magical discovery, and newfound romance. With J‑Novel Club being responsible for the English release, fans are getting excited to see their favourite characters on screen.The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power set to debut in 2026Earth Star Entertainment officially confirmed that The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power will be getting a TV anime adaptation, with its release scheduled for 2026. Adapted from the light novel series by Almond and illustrated by Yoshiro Ambe, the anime will be known by the English title The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power Glossary.The announcement also revealed the opening of the official website of the anime, complete with a key visual and main cast information. The anime series will feature Rie Takahashi as the clueless heroine Carolina, Makoto Furukawa as the sharp-witted Edward, and Haruka Shiraishi as the loyal Flora. The adaptation has already got people talking, particularly its mix of magical fantasy and character-driven storytelling.In a kingdom where saints were highly valued for their gift of divinity, Carolina, a young and noble princess, was unknowingly selected as a saint and wedded off to the first prince. Carolina has no idea whatsoever of the gigantic magical powers she possesses.While others around her acknowledge her power and dominance, she remains oblivious—inadvertently fixing catastrophes, healing villages, and altering the trajectory of political maneuverings without even being aware of it. Her husband, Edward, who had wedded her begrudgingly, is gradually enchanted by her true self and starts to perceive her differently.A still from The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power trailer (Image via Earth Star Entertainment)With its blend of romantic tension, magical chaos, and humorous misunderstandings, The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power is a wonderful fantasy with a surprise twist.Additional information on the animation studio, staff, and exact release date will be forthcoming over the next few months. With a popular light novel origin and good voice cast, the 2026 anime lineup is looking brighter already with the addition of this fantasy and quirky story. Information will be available through the official website of the anime and Earth Star Entertainment's official social media outlets.Related links:Link Click season 3 reveals new trailer ahead of 2026 premiereSmoking Behind the Supermarket With you anime announced for 2026Snowball Earth anime announced for 2026 with PV and visual