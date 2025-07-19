10 best anime like Tougen Anki you need to try

Among the most gripping supernatural action titles of recent years, anime like Tougen Anki have carved out a niche for fans who crave dark power struggles, cursed bloodlines, and emotionally complex protagonists. Tougen Anki is about an impulsive teen, Shiki Ichinose, who finds out he's an Oni.

Turns out, he's stuck in an old war with the Momotaro clan. With jaw-dropping fights, inner battles, and a story rooted in inherited destiny, the series stands out for its emotionally charged storytelling and brutal elegance.

Here's a list of anime like Tougen Anki, where fans can expect demon fights, group wars, people turning into monsters, and characters struggling with their identities. From the blood-soaked alleys of Tokyo Ghoul to the war-torn battlefield of Attack on Titan, each anime here is more than just action; it’s a deep exploration of what happens when power is both a gift and a curse.

Dark anime like Tougen Anki: Why Chainsaw Man and Deadman Wonderland stand out

1) Jujutsu Kaisen

Still from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

In the case of anime like Tougen Anki, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most excellent examples of action-oriented narration accompanied by supernatural horror and emotional depth. Yuji Itadori becomes the host of Sukuna, a legendary curse, after ingesting one of his fingers, thrusting him into a hidden world of jujutsu sorcerers and deadly curses.

Similarly to Shiki, Yuji has a power that he did not choose and has to deal with the grey areas in each battle. The Shibuya Incident arc is another example of the bloody price of war, as well as emotional meltdowns, as witnessed in Tougen Anki.

2) Blue Exorcist (Ao no Exorcist)

Still from Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A quintessential anime like Tougen Anki, Blue Exorcist revolves around Rin Okumura, who discovers he is the son of Satan. In his battle with the demon family he belongs to, Rin joins an exorcist academy in a bid to battle his own kind. The Kyoto Impure King arc especially captures the pressure Rin feels to protect others while fighting the monster within himself, echoing the dual identity and inner chaos Shiki faces throughout Tougen Anki.

3) Tokyo Ghoul

Still from Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tokyo Ghoul is one of the most emotionally raw and dark anime like Tougen Anki. The incident that turns Ken Kaneki into a half-ghoul following a lethal meeting triggers a series of sufferings, accommodation, and loss of identity. The Anteiku arc dwells on how Kaneki struggles to strike the right balance between his human desires and the ghoul instincts which had been given to him, just like Shiki struggles to harmonize his Oni element within him.

Its complicated factions, gothic imagery, and psychological layer ensure that it is a notable recommendation.

4) Seraph of the End

Still from Seraph of the End (Image via Wit Studio)

This post-apocalyptic anime like Tougen Anki follows Yuichiro Hyakuya, a boy driven by vengeance after vampires wipe out his orphanage. To counter the threat of the undead, Yuichiro is drafted to serve in a military unit tailored to fight the undead. Battling between loyalty, a sense of vengeance, as well as manipulation of power through cursed gear, Yuichiro is tested in every way.

His moral compass is tested in the Nagoya Mission arc, and his childhood friend Mikaela, who is now a vampire, complicates things with the added depth of emotion. The conflict between loyalty and betrayal is rather similar to the inner and outer conflicts in Tougen Anki.

5) Dororo

Still from Dororo (Image via MAPPA)

For fans seeking anime like Tougen Anki with rich historical backdrops and a focus on reclaiming lost identity, Dororo offers a profound experience. Hyakkimaru, born without limbs or organs due to his father’s pact with demons, embarks on a quest to slay each demon and recover his body.

His silent fury, combined with Dororo’s emotional support, echoes the burden Shiki bears. The confrontation with his brother Tahomaru adds layers of personal tragedy, and the demon battles are both visceral and poetic, making this a deeply resonant narrative about vengeance, identity, and sacrifice.

6) Ajin: Demi-Human

Still from Ajin: Demi-Human (Image via Polygon Pictures)

A darker and more fitting entry among anime like Tougen Anki, Ajin: Demi-Human centers on Kei Nagai, a seemingly ordinary student who dies in an accident and discovers he’s an Ajin, a rare immortal hunted by the government. Much like Shiki, Kei is forced into hiding and into a war he never wanted.

The battles against government forces, brutal Ajin combat tactics, and Kei’s uneasy alliance with the ruthless Satou mirror the intensity and conflicted morality seen in Tougen Anki. With strong themes of identity, betrayal, and the horrors of institutional violence, Ajin is a perfect narrative match.

7) Deadman Wonderland

Still from Deadman Wonderland (Image via Manglobe)

A gritty and emotionally explosive anime like Tougen Anki, Deadman Wonderland throws its protagonist into a blood-soaked prison where survival depends on awakening terrifying powers. Ganta Igarashi is falsely accused of murdering his classmates and sent to a prison that turns inmates into gladiators.

His ability to manipulate his own blood as a weapon places him among other “Deadmen,” much like how Shiki is forced to battle using the very power that makes him a target. The Carnival Corpse matches, the G Ward rebellion, and the haunting secrets of the prison’s origins create a constant atmosphere of danger, despair, and resilience, making it a brutal yet captivating experience.

8) Devilman Crybaby

Still from Devilman Crybaby (Image via Science SARU)

Few shows rival the sheer emotional devastation of Devilman Crybaby, a psychological anime like Tougen Anki that explores the fine line between monster and man. Akira Fudo becomes a Devilman to protect humanity, but as the world spirals into chaos, his compassion becomes his downfall. The Sabbath scene and the heart-wrenching final act reflect the raw betrayal and moral collapse found in Tougen Anki’s most intense moments.

9) Chainsaw Man

Still of Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man is a chaotic, blood-splattered anime like Tougen Anki that never shies away from the consequences of power. Denji is a penniless teenager who fuses with the Chainsaw Devil and becomes a member of the Public Safety Bureau, where he fights nightmares in the form of devils.

The Eternity Devil and Katana Man arcs are filled with emotions, a trope of absurd action, and highly real pain, just as the evolution of Shiki through bloodshed, torture, and fidelity.

10) Attack on Titan

Still from Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Though epic in scale, Attack on Titan is still a fitting anime like Tougen Anki, thanks to its themes of legacy, revenge, and transformation. The development of underdog Eren Yeager into a morally complicated leader can be viewed as the plunge of Shiki into the dark side of his personality.

The Return to Shiganshina arc and Marley arc particularly highlight the concept of bloodline battle, tactical warfare, and betrayal, hallmarks of Tougen Anki’s world.

Final thoughts

Every anime like Tougen Anki on this list is not a mere case of stylish combat; they possess an emotional investment, intricate histories, and heroes desperately struggling with how to handle an inheritance of power. Whether set in cursed cities or post-apocalyptic wastelands, these stories capture the same blend of pain, strength, and survival that defines Tougen Anki at its best.

