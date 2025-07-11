Chainsaw Man's biggest contradictions are the Four Horsemen and the latest chapter proved it again

Chainsaw Man's Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse have always been an intriguing concept in the series. Said to embody the fears of War, Death, Famine, and Control, they formed a quadrumvirate of Devils that are as influential as they are powerful. The first one introduced was the Control Devil, through Makima, followed by gradual introductions of Death, War (Yoru), and Famine (Fami).

Ad

Now, as unique as they are, the Horsemen seem to contradict the series itself. To put it simply, they are supposed to be something, but their behavior and choice of action are the complete opposite. This is true for both Makima and Yoru, the two Horsemen readers are most acquainted with. Death and Fami have been explored less, in comparison.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man: Latest chapter establishes that the Horsemen's paradoxical nature

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

Readers were first introduced to Makima, i.e., the Control Devil, in Chainsaw Man. On the surface, she seemed to be a friendly and pleasant individual who acted in her team's best interests. But in reality, she was cunning and manipulative, wanting to use Pochita's powers to reshape the world as she saw fit and be with him. In other words, the actual Control Devil.

Ad

But this is where Makima becomes paradoxical. Her nature was such that she had a superiority complex, meaning that she viewed herself above everyone else. This was a major reason she ultimately lost to Denji, never acknowledging him as a person. At the same time, given her goals of domination and her worldview, she internally craved something she could never have— connection.

Chainsaw Man's Makima was lonely and wanted companionship. However, her Control Devil nature would make it impossible for her to have a real relationship with someone. Instead of forming a bond, she would seek to control them. This can be seen in what she wanted with Pochita— she wanted to live with him but simultaneously "use" his Erasure ability for her goals.

Ad

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

At the other end, there is War Devil Yoru. So far, she had established herself as unpredictable, unbalanced, and impulsive. Her initial goal was to win over Denji using Asa Mitaka and then turn him into a weapon. But that evolved over time as Asa and Denji's relationship slowly developed. In some way, even Yoru herself started to harbor a soft spot for the boy.

Ad

This is depicted in the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man. With the odds against them as the Falling Devil attacked, Yoru attempted to weaponize Denji. The latter was willing, viewing it as a way to atone for his sins, but Asa refused and tried to fight back. The end result— Yoru did not proceed. Again, this is contradictory, as Yoru is supposed to be unhinged and destructive, but she fell for a "punk" like Denji.

Ad

Now the argument arises of Asa's feelings influencing Yoru's. Fans will remember that the latter herself once stated that Asa and she shared emotions, meaning each could feel what the other did. This also means they affected one another. So in this case, Asa's feelings have seemingly bubbled greatly for Denji (chapter 207), the influence of which Yoru feels.

Final thoughts

Asa Mitaka (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man brings forth a fascinating paradox when showcasing the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Each Devil essentially embodies a primal fear, but their actions seem to contradict these core identities. Control Devil Makima sought domination yet longed for a real connection. This laid bare a vulnerability conflicting with her cold and calculating nature.

Ad

On a similar plan, War Devil Yoru, initially brutal and detached, now showcases sensitivity to human emotion, love/affection in particular. As chapter 20 underscores, this duality deepens what the Horsemen are— not just Devils, but beings capable of experiencing and struggling with complex human emotions. Such details greatly enhance the Chainsaw Man narrative and prove that even the most fearsome of Devils have inner demons and emotional paradoxes.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More