Chainsaw Man chapter 208: Yoru's attack on the Falling Devil leads to disaster for Asa and Denji

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 208, the manga finally saw Yoru and Denji come back to the ground. However, the battle was far from over as the Falling Devil chased after the two, hoping to give them minor injuries. Amidst this, Yoru planned on turning Denji into a weapon, but changed her mind.
The manga's previous chapter saw Asa Mitaka ask Denji to think happy thoughts to get out of Falling Devil's control. However, Denji was too depressed to think something like that. Just as Asa conveyed her desire to make Denji happy, Yoru took back control to attack Falling Devil with Tank.
Chainsaw Man chapter 208: Falling Devil chases after Denji and Yoru
Chainsaw Man chapter 208, titled Changed My Mind, opened with Denji and Yoru falling from the sky and marvelling at the weapons that had been stacked on the ground. Unfortunately, Yoru's last move from the previous chapter wasn't enough to defeat Falling Devil, as she rose from beneath all the weapons.
According to the Falling Devil, all living things fear falling from the moment they gain awareness. In comparison, war was a human concept. Hence, there was no way Yoru could defeat her. Right after, just as Falling Devil realized that Yoru still intended to interfere with her mission, she decided to have Denji and Yoru sustain minor wounds.
Just as the Falling Devil prepared to launch War Devil's weapons back at her, Yoru informed Denji that her leg was already wounded. In response, Denji immediately picked up Yoru and started running away from the Falling Devil. Denji asked Yoru to create a Chainsaw Motorcycle. However, with no motorcycle around, it wasn't possible. Right after, Yoru tried to defend them using her finger gun, but the weapons just kept coming.
Amidst this, Denji kicked a door to someone's home open and took shelter. Just as the resident told Denji that he couldn't just invade his home, a plethora of weapons pierced the door's wall, nearly hitting the resident, Denji, and Yoru. Fortunately, all three were safe.
Given their situation, War Devil Yoru decided to use her Ultimate Weapon 2 and placed her hand on Denji's head to turn him into a weapon. Asa Mitaka immediately took back control over her body and stopped Yoru from doing that. She asked Denji to run away to protect her from Yoru. However, Denji did not mind being turned into a weapon. He believed he had committed too many sins and could lighten them by turning into a badass weapon.
Just then, Yoru took back control over Asa's body. For a moment, it seemed like she was going to turn Denji into a weapon. Instead, she shied away, stating she had changed her mind. Just then, a plethora of weapons burst into the room, one of which pierced through Yoru's head.
