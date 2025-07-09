Chainsaw Man chapter 209: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 209 will be released on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12 am JST. As announced by Shueisha, the manga is set to release its upcoming chapter in two weeks. Chainsaw Man manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.
The manga's previous chapter saw the Falling Devil chasing after Denji and Yoru, hoping to injure them with the War Devil's weapons. Amidst this, Yoru was set to turn Denji into a weapon to fight the Falling Devil. However, after Denji expressed that he was okay being turned into a weapon, Yoru changed her mind.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.
Chainsaw Man chapter 209 release date and time
According to Shueisha, Chainsaw Man chapter 209 will be released on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12 am JST.
Chainsaw Man chapter 209 will be released internationally at the following times:
Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 209?
Chainsaw Man chapter 209 will be available to read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. While most chapters are hidden behind a paywall, the manga platforms allow viewers to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free.
The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which generally allows viewers to read all chapters for free. On the platform, all chapters except the first three and the latest three are hidden behind a paywall after it has been viewed once.
Chainsaw Man chapter 208 recap
Chainsaw Man chapter 208, titled Changed My Mind, saw the Falling Devil rise up from the pile of weapons and decide to go after Denji and Yoru to harm them. With Yoru's leg already injured, Denji carried her away from the Falling Devil and burst into someone's home to take cover.
During this, the War Devil suggested using her Ultimate Weapon 2 and placed her hand on Denji's head, suggesting she was going to turn him into a weapon. While Asa Mitaka tried stopping this, Denji was okay with it, hoping it would lighten his sins. Surprisingly, hearing this saw Yoru change her mind. Unfortunately, right after, the weapons burst into the room, one of which pierced through Yoru's head.
What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 209?
The developments in Chainsaw Man chapter 209 will heavily depend on what happens to Yoru/Asa. While under normal circumstances, a weapon going through one's head would mean death, Yoru being in control of Asa's body could change things.
Considering the status of Asa Mitaka's body, the next chapter will either see Yoru and Denji team up against the Falling Devil, or it could see Denji trying to save Yoru from her imminent death.
