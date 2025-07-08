  • home icon
  Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more 

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more 

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 08, 2025 02:30 GMT
Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Mai Sakurajima as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 is scheduled to release on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, and other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's first episode saw Sakuta Azusagawa adapt to his new university life by getting to know new people. Amidst this, Mai's half-sister Nodoka faces a problem with her idol group's leader, Uzuki. While Nodoka and Sakuta try to resolve the new issue, a mysterious girl wearing a Santa Claus outfit starts appearing around Sakuta.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 release date and time

Sakuta and Takumi as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)
Sakuta and Takumi as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the anime's official website, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 will be released on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Considering the anime's release schedule, the episode may be released the next day in certain regions.

The second episode of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amSaturdayJuly 12
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amSaturdayJuly 12
British Summer Time3:30 pmSaturdayJuly 12
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmSaturdayJuly 12
Indian Standard Time8:00 pmSaturdayJuly 12
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmSaturdayJuly 12
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmSaturdayJuly 12
Australia Central Standard Time12:00 amSundayJuly 13
Where to watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2?

Nodoka Toyohama as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)
Nodoka Toyohama as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, BS11, followed by other television networks like ABC TV and AT-X.

Soon after the anime's broadcast in Japan, the same episode will be available to watch online locally on platforms such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Lemino, and other streaming services.

As for international fans, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 recap

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1, titled Puberty Continues, saw Sakuta Azusagawa attend a get-together to get to learn new people at his university. It was during this that he met Miori Mutou.

In the meantime, Mai's half-sister Nodoka faced a problem with her idol group, Sweet Bullet. The idol group had been receiving more solo offers, causing a rift between Nodoka and group leader Uzuki Hirokawa. When Uzuki finally tried to reconcile with Nodoka, Mai's half-sister did not feel she interacted with the real Uzuki. Amidst all this, Sakuta had spotted a mysterious girl wearing a Santa Claus outfit.

What to expect from Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2?

Uzuki Hirokawa as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)
Uzuki Hirokawa as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the preview for Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2, titled "What does air taste like?," the anime episode will likely focus on Uzuki Hirokawa. She is set to start adapting her fashion to the other female students, hoping to blend in with the group. Seeing this unusual turn of events, Sakuta will suspect that Uzuki was suffering from puberty syndrome.

Moreover, while Uzuki's popularity was set to increase due to her commercials and success in variety shows, she will start performing poorly during live rehearsals and will close her heart to the other members. Meanwhile, Sakuta is also going to spot Uzuki at a train station and follow her in hopes of finding out what was going on with her.

