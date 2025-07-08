Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more 

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 is scheduled to release on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, and other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Ad

The anime's first episode saw Sakuta Azusagawa adapt to his new university life by getting to know new people. Amidst this, Mai's half-sister Nodoka faces a problem with her idol group's leader, Uzuki. While Nodoka and Sakuta try to resolve the new issue, a mysterious girl wearing a Santa Claus outfit starts appearing around Sakuta.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 release date and time

Sakuta and Takumi as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the anime's official website, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 will be released on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Considering the anime's release schedule, the episode may be released the next day in certain regions.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The second episode of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Saturday July 12 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Saturday July 12

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Saturday July 12 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Saturday July 12 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Saturday July 12 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday July 12 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday July 12 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Sunday July 13

Ad

Where to watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2?

Nodoka Toyohama as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, BS11, followed by other television networks like ABC TV and AT-X.

Ad

Soon after the anime's broadcast in Japan, the same episode will be available to watch online locally on platforms such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, d Anime Store, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Lemino, and other streaming services.

As for international fans, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 1, titled Puberty Continues, saw Sakuta Azusagawa attend a get-together to get to learn new people at his university. It was during this that he met Miori Mutou.

In the meantime, Mai's half-sister Nodoka faced a problem with her idol group, Sweet Bullet. The idol group had been receiving more solo offers, causing a rift between Nodoka and group leader Uzuki Hirokawa. When Uzuki finally tried to reconcile with Nodoka, Mai's half-sister did not feel she interacted with the real Uzuki. Amidst all this, Sakuta had spotted a mysterious girl wearing a Santa Claus outfit.

Ad

What to expect from Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2?

Uzuki Hirokawa as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the preview for Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 2, titled "What does air taste like?," the anime episode will likely focus on Uzuki Hirokawa. She is set to start adapting her fashion to the other female students, hoping to blend in with the group. Seeing this unusual turn of events, Sakuta will suspect that Uzuki was suffering from puberty syndrome.

Ad

Moreover, while Uzuki's popularity was set to increase due to her commercials and success in variety shows, she will start performing poorly during live rehearsals and will close her heart to the other members. Meanwhile, Sakuta is also going to spot Uzuki at a train station and follow her in hopes of finding out what was going on with her.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More