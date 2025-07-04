New Saga episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

New Saga episode 2 will be released on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. The anime's second episode will be aired on ABC, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to watch online locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Kyle defeat the Demon Lord in his original timeline and go back in time four years. This development saw him return to his hometown three years before the demons attacked it. With that, he decided to use his new opportunity to correct the mistakes he made in his original timeline.

New Saga episode 2 release date and time

Liese as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

According to the anime's official website, New Saga episode 2 will be released on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and time zones, the anime episode might release on July 9 in some regions.

The second episode of the New Saga anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 10:15 am Wednesday July 9 Eastern Daylight Time 1:15 pm Wednesday July 9

British Summer Time 6:15 pm Wednesday July 9 Central European Summer Time 7:15 pm Wednesday July 9 Indian Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday July 9 Philippine Standard Time 1:15 am Thursday July 9 Japanese Standard Time 2:15 am Thursday July 10 Australia Central Standard Time 2:45 am Thursday July 10

Where to watch New Saga episode 2?

Theron as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 2 will first be aired on ABC, followed by other local television networks in Japan, such as TOKYO MX, BS12, and AT-X.

The anime episode will later be available to stream online locally on d Anime Store, HULU, ABEMA, Prime Video, U-Next, Lemino, and others.

As for the international audience, New Saga episode 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

New Saga episode 1 recap

Seraiah as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 1, titled I'll Change My Fate, saw Kyle Lenard defeat the Demon Lord in a fierce battle. While Kyle managed to avenge his friends and family, he had a mortal wound, edging him closer to his death. Just then, a relic appeared in front of Kyle. When he approached it, he was sent back four years into the past.

While Kyle had a tough time believing he had been sent back in time, he tried to investigate it. After he realized that the relic had indeed sent him back to the past, Kyle decided to use this new opportunity to change his fate by correcting all the mistakes he had made during his original timeline.

What to expect from New Saga episode 2?

Kyle as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 2 will likely see Kyle begin his training to become a strong Magic Swordsman to face the Demon Lord's army in three years. Considering his sudden change in motivation, Liese and Theron are bound to feel strange that their friend's behavior changed in such a short time. With that, fans can expect them to confront Kyle in the next episode.

Following that, the anime could also see Kyle possibly confiding in one of his close friends about the tragedy that was about to befall their town in three years. The question is, would they believe him?

