Jujutsu Kaisen has excellent references to Japanese folklore, and this Cursed Spirit is a good example

Jujutsu Kaisen has always been big on references to Buddhism and Japanese folklore. Creator Gege Akutami expertly added minute details that held intriguing information about the same and in some cases, foreshadowed important events/happenings. One of the ways which Akutami did this was through a particular Cursed Spirit that Suguru Geto had.

The entity in question was Tamamo-no-Mae Incarnate. It was an imaginary vengeful Cursed Spirit, one of the sixteen special grades to exist. How Geto acquired this spirit is unknown, but they make their debut in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, when the dark-haired socerer went toe-to-toe with Yuta Okkotsu. Tamamo-no-Mae is a great example of a Japanese folklore reference.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: A certain Cursed Spirit exemplifies the series' references to Japanese folklore

For starters, Tamamo-no-Mae appears different in Jujutsu Kaisen than what she is believed to be. Original folklore paints her as a 9-tailed fox who masquerades as a human. Over centuries, she travels and causes destruction wherever she goes, until she was eventually hunted and sealed in the Sessho Seki thus becoming a Vengeful Spirit.

A striking feature about this Cursed Spirit is its appearance, i.e, they don't resemble a fox. This shouldn't be the case given that Cursed Spirits normally embody what they are based of (like the Smallpox Deity). To begin wth, her kimono doesn't have specific origins, but assumed to be a feature given her tale originated in Japan and has been obscure outside the country.

Next, her puppet-like mouth that gives off an evil vibe might find roots in how her story was passed down. Prior to modern day Japan, a lot of folklore was conveyed through puppets and shows. Now puppets were designed to closely represent the nature of the character - in this case, her mouth was to showcase her evil nature and the crimes as a Yokai.

Moving on, another feature was her 4 toed feet. Fox spirits or Kitsune can shapeshift, with spirits like Tamamo-no-Mae able to maintain a human form for years on end. However, lesser spirits slip up (tails, four toes, etc.) and reveal their identity. But then again this opposes Tamamo-no-Mae’s lore - she infiltrates an imperial palace flawlessly and was only discovered due to a holy ritual.

Now if she really had 4 toed feet, her identity would have been revealed a while back. Interestingly, Chinese folklore links her identity to Daji wherein foot binding was made to hide this very feature. So modern portrayals are likely a Kitsune reference and less historical. The final feature about Tamano-no-Mae is the design chosen for their eyes - 4 eyes.

There is no concrete folklore supporting this design and is very likely reflecting Akutami taking creative liberty. Their design is akin to the Imaginery Cursed Spirit Kuchisake-Onna (Split-Mouth Woman), i.e., everything but her mouth is covered in bandages. She is seen when Geto fights Toji and her mouth is one of her strongest features, aside from her long hair which manifests eyes.

In Conclusion

Gege Akutami including Tamamo-no-Mae as a Vengeful Cursed Spirit in Jujutsu Kaisen testifies to Gege Akutami’s skillful integration of Japanese folklore into the series. Straying away from the lore that showcases Tamamo-no-Mae as a cunning kitsune, her depiction in the series looks a lot like the author's creative liberty.

Akutami’s rendition doesn't resemble a fox, rather it possesses eerie features like a demonic puppet-like mouth, four-toed feet, and four eyes. In other words, there is a blend between traditional lore and modern artistic interpretation. For one, the puppet mouth speaks of how the tales were passed down through puppet theatre.

Again, the four-toed feet can be seen as a gray area, as it depends on the culture of intrepretation. All in all, Tamamo-no-Mae Incarnate has been positioned as a symbolic mix of folklore and imagination, exemplifying Akutami's ability to blend myth into the world he created.

