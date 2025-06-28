Make no mistake - Toji would absolutely smoke Jogo if they ever fought in Jujutsu Kaisen

Toji Fushiguro was the exception in Jujutsu Kaisen. He was born without Cursed Energy (CE) in a world that quite literally functioned on it. Thanks to his Heavenly Restriction, he become something that others grew to fear and subsequently hate. Toji was also the first person to actually bypass Gojo Satoru's infinity and bring him to the verge of death.

In the series, received limited screen time, though many had wondered what would happen if his role was expanded. For instance, in Shibuya, fans have been curious to know what if Toji had not taken the Megumi fight on the streets and encountered Jogo. Essentially, they have been intrigued by the idea of a Toji vs Jogo bout and who the victor would be.

In this case, Toji would have no issues making short work of Jogo, given how much more powerful the "Sorcerer Killer" would be.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Toji vs Jogo would never be a fair match up to begin with

Toji Fushiguro (Image via MAPPA)

To put it forth, Toji would absolutely annihilate Jogo had the two encountered each other in Shibuya. This match up can be viewed from two perspectives - Toji vs Jogo in Shibuya and a proper 1v1 where Toji and Jogo are at their most powerful. In the first case, Toji takes over Ogami's grandson due to him having a "special body" and even faces Megumi Fushiguro, his son.

But moving forward, it is possible that similar to how Toji sensed and attacked Dagon, the same could have happened with Jogo. This could have happened had Toji and Megumi not taken their fight outside before Jogo attacked. So instincts would paint him as the strongest present there, or at least one of them, given how he incapcitated the Jujutsu High sorcerers with a sneak attack.

If this actually happened, Jogo would stand no chance against Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen. The battle would end akin to how Toji decimated Dagon in his own Domain using Playful Cloud. In the state that he was, he was fighting purely on instinct, which also means no mercy or slowing down until the opponent is taken down. He would be beyond quick enough to evade any attacks and cause serious damage.

Jogo (Image via MAPPA)

In the second case, both combatants are being pit against each other at full power. Here, it would be Toji before he died or the version that fought Gojo. Even in this case, with Jogo fresh and at full power, there is no way he would be able to handle or stand up to Toji. The latter would prove all too strong for the Disaster Curse to match in terms of all physical attributes.

Not to mention, Toji would be in possession of the Inverted Spear of Heaven, a Cursed Tool that nullfied Cursed Energy itself. That aside, he would have access to the range of tools and weapons he normally uses in a fight, thanks to the Cursed Spirit he across his shoulders. For those wondering, it is unlikely that even a Domain Expansion from Jogo would be enough to push Toji back.

Thus, all in all, Jogo stands little chance against Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen. The latter has been established as an exception to the Jujutsu World itself, the first one who nearly killed Gojo and one whose soul was powerful enough to seize control of the host's body (Shibuya). To put it plainly, Toji was a powerhouse with very few to oppose him and an opponent like Jogo wouldn't be able to keep up.

Final Thoughts

Toji Fushiguro (Image via MAPPA)

Toji Fushiguro can be seen as one of Jujutsu Kaisen’s most terrifying anomalies and a fan favorite. Despite having no CE, he opposed the norms of the Jujutsu World through sheer physical prowess, enhanced instincts, and deadly precision. A "what if" scenario where he took on Jogo, be it during the Shibuya Incident or at their respective peaks, is ultimately a lopsided one.

Toji’s razor-sharp reflexes, blinding speed, and arsenal of weapons, particularly those like the Inverted Spear of Heaven, position him as a nightmare for any being using CE. Jogo, while a powerful and very capable Disaster Curse, would find himself outmatched in terms of physicality, durability and tactics against Toji. As seen often in Jujutsu Kaisen, Toji doesn't just overpower, he destroys.

In Shibuya Incident, Toji's battle-crazed and/or instinctual state was beyond menacing, until he stopped himself after meeting his son. All in all, Toji against Jogo feels like a fight that, both narratively and logically, Toji wins hands down.

