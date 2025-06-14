Megumi could never become the next Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen, and no, it has nothing to do with his having CT

Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen was undoubtedly a sorcerer. A Zenin by birth, he inherited one of the series' most Cursed Techniques (CT) in Ten Shadows. During his time as a student at Jujutsu High, he accumulated a powerful array of Shikigami he could summon. Moreover, his knowledge of Jujutsu and combat were also impressive.

Ad

However, there is one thing that Megumi could never do - become the next Toji Fushiguro. The boy's father was distinct from Jujutsu Society itself, having been born without a CT thanks to Heavenly Restriction. But this by no means made him weak, rather him being an exception to socerery itself made him a powerhouse and a dangerous force.

Though this also meant that immense suffering made him what he was, something Megumi couldn't relate to.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi could never follow in his father's footsteps and it is unrelated to him having a CT

Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned, Megumi could never become the next Toji and it is completely unrelated to him having a CT. Instead, it is due to their very different beginnings. To begin with, Toji Fushiguro was originally Toji Zenin, being born into the Clan. However, due to his Heavenly Restriction, he had no Cursed Energy and couldn't use any CT. Thus, he grew to rely on his enhanced physicality and Cursed Tools.

Ad

This, for the Zenin, was a major downside and led to them viewing him as inferior. Their disgust of him was so great that he was repeatedly abused and cast into a pit full of Cursed Spirits. That is where he got the scar on his lip. Not wanting to be bound to them any longer, Toji chose to abandon the clan and tread his own path. He even changed his name, taking on his wife's surname of Fushiguro.

Ad

Thus was born the "Sorcerer Killer", a hired assassin who worked for the highest bidder. To put it into perspective, he had extremely harsh origins - neglected, shunned and abused to an unnatural degree. Toji’s strength was forged through this relentless suffering and rejection. Dubbed defective, a subhuman and cast aside, he survived through sheer will. His rise wasn’t shaped by guidance or legacy—it was carved out of neglect, pain, and isolation.

Ad

Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

On the other hand, Megumi Fushiguro was saved from all of this. After his birth, Toji struck a deal with Naobito Zenin to sell Megumi to the Zenin clan once his CT manifested. But before he was killed by Gojo Satoru, he asked the white-haired man to stop the deal. This little move was crucial in shaping Megumi to become what he did in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Ad

Under Gojo's tutelage, he grew to become a good human being and a sorcerer with plenty of potential. While the Zenin mistreated, abused and left Toji in inhumane conditions, Megumi was removed from such a toxic environment before it became his reality. Toji's final act of defiance was asking Gojo to look after his son, which altered the boy's fate entirely.

He didn't end up being sold to the Zenin clan and instead was raised as a relatively normal child. Moreover, Gojo was a father figure to him, genuinely caring for him. This origin difference is exactly why Megumi cannot be the next Toji.The latter's strength and identity were born of isolation, trauma, and rejection, defying the world that attempted to crush him.

Ad

Contrastingly, his son grew up in a nurturing environment which allowed him develop his own identity. Megumi was certainly gifted, but he didn't experience the same torment that shaped Toji Fushiguro.

Final Thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

To conclude, it is Toji's harsh origins and the scars they left that shaped him to be what he was. His son was undoubtedly born talented and inherited a powerful CT, but he was never meant to fill in his father's shoes. Circumstance led to them treading different paths. The Zenin clan's inhuman approach to Toji, repeated abuse and ostracism was what drove him to instability.

Among other factors, his strength stemmed from the darkness, abandonment and pain he was subject to. Elsewhere, Megumi faced no such darkness. His father's final act of love for his son was saving Megumi from the very monsters that damaged him. Under Gojo, the boy received proper care, something that was never given to Toji.

Ad

This difference shows that Megumi cannot become his father - he didn't claw his way out of hell.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More