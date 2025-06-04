Akutami's latest bits on Jujutsu Kaisen proves why the series needs another prequel

Jujutsu Kaisen has always had the benefit of rich lore and complex characters, but now, with recent developments by Gege Akutami, fans see some significant holes in the story itself. For example, the evolution of Gojo Satoru's genpuku ceremony—an important part of his transition into adulthood—serves to help illustrate the complex power dynamics of the three major clans.

However, these key elements are often relegated to passing reference or side content, leaving audiences starving for the extras to fill out the details. The main story, for all its interesting moments, often passes over these foundational moments, leading to a disconnect.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime/manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen needs another prequel, and Akutami's latest info proves it

While Jujutsu Kaisen has engaged its audience with its thrilling battles and relatable characters, creator Gege Akutami's recent disclosures point to a major problem: the series has ignored important aspects of its lore.

Specifically, a new sketch of Satoru Gojo's genpuku, coming-of-age ceremony, with Naoya Zenin, provides a glimpse into the relationships of the three great sorcerer clans, Gojo, Zenin, and Kamo families, and represents his leaving the clan to go to Jujutsu High. The sketch demonstrates the underlying political and familial reactions that have largely been missing from the main narrative.

Satoru Gojo as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

The exclusion of key story moments from the main plot has, unfortunately, left many fans wanting to know so much more about their characters and the world they lived in. Gojo leaving his clan and the ceremony that followed not only represented personal decisions, but they also acted on their own to shift the balance of their sorcerer society.

By not exploring these moments, there are lost opportunities to enrich the characterizations and describe context for their relationships and motivations.

In addition, not taking the time to dive into the histories and relationships of the three great clans is a missed opportunity to deepen the story's richness in world-building.

Young Gojo as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

These clans are very important in the jujutsu world, and their histories, alliances, and rivalries could provide a deeper understanding of the situation in that world. The recent sketch is a reminder that there is certainly a lot of depth in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe that viewers don't delve into in this series.

Given these gaps, there is a solid case for a specific prequel about more untold stories from characters like Gojo and the history of the sorcerer's clans, and it would not only entertain fans but also provide insight and context that the main story lacks. The series would benefit greatly from the explorations of the early makings of the world.

Final thoughts

Maki Zenin as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

The recent presentation of Gojo Satoru's genpuku ceremony by Gege Akutami provides a fascinating look into the interconnected web of relationships in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. Gojo's genpuku ceremony is noteworthy because it marks him becoming an adult and finally leaving the Gojo clan to join Jujutsu High School, at which point he loses his status as a Gojo clan member.

As the series has largely been devoid of these political or familial tensions, fans have even less contextual value placed on the events going on with the families of the three greatest sorcerers. A traditional prequel focusing on events in the past could have a strong positive impact on the main text via world-building and context.

