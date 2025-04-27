Jujutsu Kaisen fans dub Yuta Okkotsu "the JJK golden child" after latest Kashimo fiasco

During the recent Jujutsu Kaisen Osaka Exhibition, Gege Akutami revealed some hot facts related to his magnum opus, including the reason behind Gojo's loss against Sukuna and many others. One of the most viral statements from the author supposedly made Kashimo look stronger than Yuta Okkotsu. However, this statement was fake, thus resulting in a lot of misunderstanding on the internet.

Ad

This debunking was a source of joy for the Yuta fans, who knew that there was no way someone, other than Gojo Satoru, could top their favorite character. Moreover, this resulted in the character's fandom taking to the internet, singing praises for Yuta and even calling him the series' golden child.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Debunking Hajime Kashimo's statement made by Gege Akutami

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Recently, a post emerged on the internet from the recent Jujutsu Kaisen exhibition. The post stated that Gege Akutami allegedly shared that other than Gojo Satoru, Hajime Kashimo was the only one who had a chance of beating the King of Curses. As expected, this caused outrage on the internet with fans singing the praises of Hajime Kashimo.

A main target of criticism during this outrage was Gojo's strongest student, Yuta Okkotsu, who was again branded with allegations of being weak and a dead weight to the Jujutsu Tech. However, after a few days, this statement was debunked, and it was claimed that the post reached the internet due to some Japanese fake blog posts.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was followed by an outrage from the Yuta fans, who defended their character's greatness and were reminded of the weekly publication days when their character was branded with similar allegations.

While this doesn't rob Hajime Kashimo of his role he played by weakening Sukuna, it was still refreshing to see how Yuta's fans were still so possessive of their character. Before the debunking, the fans were adamant about it being fake, and, as expected, the statement proved wrong, restoring the pride of the character's fans.

Ad

Reactions from the fans

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Yuta fans rejoiced, titling their character as the golden boy and one of the strongest characters from Jujutsu Kaisen. A part of the fans even claimed that they had ever doubted their characters' overpowered potential to start with, making the Kashimo statement look like a fake one before it was debunked. However, the majority rubbed salt on the Kashimo fans who doubted Okkotsu Yuta.

The Yuta fans expressed that it was comical how the Kashimo fans enjoyed happiness for a few days, only to get disappointed at the end. Moreover, the fans called out Kashimo as someone who couldn't even be considered one of the strongest: someone who belonged on the sidelines.

Ad

"Never doubted my goat yuta," a fan said.

"Kashima fans got 2 days of happiness go back to the truth," another one claimed

"Kashimo fans stay in the trenches," another fan said.

"LMFAOOO Kashimo was NEVER top 5," another one claimed.

Final thoughts

This isn't the first time misinformation took over the anime/manga industry, as such incidents have happened quite a of times. However, the clout this false statement created was something else. Moreover, the response was something even bigger, proving that despite the series' conclusion, the fandom was still present on the internet.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More