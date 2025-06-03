You may hate me for this, but Jujutsu Kaisen's hate is undeserved for this one Gege Akutami fact alone

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that ended with a very disappointing conclusion, underdeveloped characters, and plot points that didn't deliver when it mattered, but it is also worth pointing out the context surrounding the manga's author, Gege Akutami. After all, while the mistakes are still there, it is also fair to say that Akutami was writing his first weekly series, and the consequences of being a novice were shown.
Every author starting out is bound to make mistakes with their series, and Akutami was an example of that with Jujutsu Kaisen. However, this also means that there is room for improvement and he could take some important lessons for his future work, especially considering that the mangaka himself has recognized his disappointment with the way he delivered the conclusion.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.
Explaining why Gege Akutami makes sense with the mistakes of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga
The ending of this battle shonen manga was disappointing, with a lot of people commenting that the cast was underdeveloped, that several plot points didn't work, and that overall feeling that it didn't live up to people's expectations. While most of the criticism is warranted, it is also fair to say that author Gege Akutami was making his debut series in Weekly Shonen Jump, and that comes with the inevitable process of making mistakes.
Any author, regardless of whether they are publishing at Weekly Shonen Jump or any other medium, is going to make a considerable amount of mistakes in their first series because that is the nature of the beast. Authors learn through the experiences they gain throughout their careers, and that is probably going to be the case with Akutami if he learns from the mistakes he made.
Moreover, while the competition in the battle shonen manga genre is certainly tough, several of Akutami's biggest critics have highlighted the potential of his writing and ideas. Therefore, even those who have been critical of his work know that he can be so much better, and that is something he can learn from after this disappointing conclusion for his series.
The legacy of the series
Jujutsu Kaisen, despite having ended back in 2024, is still regarded as one of the most popular battle shonen manga in recent years, mainly because of its dynamic fighting sequences, constant showing of consequences in the story, and overall having characters who have endeared themselves to the general public. A lot of people have also praised Gege Akutami for having some of the best fighting choreographies in recent Weekly Shonen Jump history.
However, there is also no denying that this manga is going to become infamous in the coming years for not having lived up to its potential and lore, to the point that the fandom still wants an Heian era flashback to get a better understanding of Ryomen Sukuna's rise as the King of Curses and Kenjaku's plans over the years. It is a testament to how several concepts and storylines were not properly explored, leaving the fans frustrated.
Final thoughts
Jujutsu Kaisen ended poorly, and no one can deny that, but it is also fair to say that Akutami was learning his trade as a mangaka with his first weekly series. It is going to be interesting to see his career moving forward and if he manages to improve.
