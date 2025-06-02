Tokyo Colony No. 1 is the best part of Jujutsu Kaisen's Culling Game Arc, and no, it's not why you think

Jujutsu Kaisen's Culling Games arc is widely regarded as one of the most divisive in the entire series, although the Tokyo Colony No. 1 section of the storyline tends to have a lot of comments. However, while it usually refers to the battle and interactions between Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma, the biggest spectacle of this section is the combat between Megumi Fushiguro and Reggie Star.
It is true that Yuji and Higuruma shine during this portion of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, but the clash between Megumi and Reggie might have some of author Gege Akutami's finest battle choreography and usage of the manga's power system. In many ways, it is a fight that serves as a perfect representation of this series' biggest strengths and also serves as a swan song for Megumi's main involvement in the story.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.
Explaining why Megumi vs. Reggie is the best part of the Culling Games arc in Jujutsu Kaisen
It is easy to see why many fans would choose the clash between Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma as the best portion of the Tokyo Colony No. 1 in the Culling Games arc, since it has some phenomenal dialogue and the protagonist gets one of his best moments. However, the battle between Megumi Fushiguro and Reggie Star deserves its plaudits because of what it manages to achieve.
When it came to these battles, Higuruma was treated with a lot more reverence by author Gege Akutami, receiving a small flashback and greater context for his actions. On the other hand, Reggie Star relied on his own actions in the story and the strategy he came up with when fighting Megumi, thus resulting in a much more compelling fighter.
As mentioned earlier, the usage of Cursed Techniques and Megumi's Domain Expansion in this fight also highlights Akutami's understanding of his power system's potential. In many ways, this combat qualifies as a perfect example of this mangaka's ability to write battle sequences and how to get the most out of them.
The importance of this fight
The character of Megumi Fushiguro has a rather poor reputation in the Jujutsu Kaisen community, often titled "Potential Man" because he never lived up to the fandom's expectations. However, it is in this fight that fans get to see the best of Megumi as a fighter, with Akutami displaying his combat abilities, understanding of his Ten Shadows Cursed Techniques, and even making use of his Domain Expansion, even if it's incomplete.
Furthermore, while Megumi's character took a turn for the worse as the story progressed, it was during this battle that he showed how far he was willing to go to save his sister, Tsumiki. In a way, this makes the death of her sister and him losing his body to Ryomen Sukuna all the more tragic because he never gets to achieve his goal, although Akutami's way of executing said strategy was fairly disjointed.
Final thoughts
The Culling Games arc, whether it's the Tokyo Colony No. 1 or any other section, is bound to be divisive in the Jujutsu Kaisen community, but the Reggie vs. Megumi fight is one of the manga's absolute highlights. It captures everything positive about the story's battle system and what it represents for Akutami as a mangaka.
Related articles:
- Jujutsu Kaisen's most heartbreaking Megumi & Gojo moments were always Gege's plan (& it's why they're so impactful)
- Fact Check: Did Gege Akutami confirm Hajime Kashimo as stronger than Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen? Viral claim debunked
- Satoru Gojo’s Six Eyes in Jujutsu Kaisen aren’t just powers, they’re a metaphor for perception no one wants to face
- I didn't realize how bad Jujutsu Kaisen's female cast was treated, then I looked at their Cursed Techniques