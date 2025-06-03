Jujutsu Kaisen fans left longing for Gojo & Geto thanks to latest viral fanart of them

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been recently getting illustrations from author Gege Akutami regarding Satoru Gojo's early years at the academy. Now, an artist on X, named @cpasDryNa, has provided his own interpretation of this material. This fanart illustrates both Gojo and Suguru Geto during what would be their first year at Jujutsu High in the style of Akutami's manga cover.

There is no denying that Gojo and Geto only rank as two of Akutami's best characters in the series but also two extremely popular figures in the Jujutsu Kaisen community.

Therefore, it goes without saying that these illustrations had a tremendous reach in the community, with a lot of people celebrating these two very beloved individuals.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer and the people quoted.

A recent Jujutsu Kaisen fanart has the community longing for Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo

As previously stated, because of the recent sketches that author Gege Akutami has released to provide details of the life of Satoru Gojo in his youth, an X user named @cpasDryNa came up with illustrations of the aforementioned Satoru and Suguru Geto during their first year at Jujutsu High.

This was done in the style of Akutami when he does the manga covers, to the point of using very similar color schemes.

It is a part of these characters' lives that a lot of fans would have loved to see, especially when it comes to greater context regarding Gojo's clan and what his life was like during his childhood.

Furthermore, this illustration also begs the question of how he and Geto became friends, which is something that would prove to be pivotal in the story moving forward.

More reactions online

It is fair to say that Jujutsu Kaisen isn't a battle shonen manga that thrives on character interactions and relationships, with Akutami focusing a lot more on combat and shock value.

However, the friendship between Gojo and Geto is fairly beloved by the fandom because the author took time to give them a fleshed-out dynamic.

Furthermore, the changes in their characters after Toji Fushiguro murdered Riko Amanai is something that makes them stand out, especially when it comes to Suguru Geto since he became a Jujutsu terrorist.

On the other hand, Gojo slowly moved away from the selfish part of sorcery and became a lot more focused on wanting to change things.

"I just keep thinking how sweet my Suguru was until that demonic school hurt him," someone said.

"The way I screamed 'yoOOOOOOAAWWW' like a banshee," another person said.

"Even in death Gege making sure he squeezed every ounce of revenue for a character he hates," someone else said.

There is an argument to be made that Akutami didn't get the most out of Geto because he died during the events of the manga's initial one-shot.

However, that would explain the existence of Kenjaku since the author perhaps wanted to get more out of this character, even if they are not truly the same.

"I love how we’re getting all this prequel JJK content with Gojo, Geto, etc, but can we post culling games stuff too," another person said.

"Are you by any chance Gege Akutami?" someone else said.

Be that as it may, Jujutsu Kaisen fans have constantly shown their love for these characters and these fan arts show that.

