10 action anime with almost no filler

Filler episodes are one of the greatest threats to the narration of a strong and intense storyline when it comes to watching and expecting action anime with almost no filler. These off-the-wall story arcs, while they are sometimes amusing, often upset the pacing, distract from the plot, and perplex fans who are eager to see the progression of the story.

Very few action anime are like this, which are almost free from filler episodes. No matter if you are just starting or whether you have watched many, this list features 10 exceptional action anime series that have no nonsense and plunge straight into the main storyline.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and 8 other action anime with almost no filler

1) Attack on Titan

Levi, as seen in one of the action anime with almost no filler, Attack On Titan (Image via MAPPA)

No other anime series has gained as much popularity worldwide as Attack on Titan. It has not only been crowded with unbelievable action, but it has also been an action anime with almost no filler.

The episodes develop the core theme about the struggle of humanity to survive against the horrifying Titans by giving each one its part.

You would see the development of characters under the kind of constant strain, and you would enjoy the beautiful artwork without any extra, unnecessary distractions.

It is a classic case of how telling a story in simple fashion can make the action genre even better.

2) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Edward and Alphonse, as seen in one of the action anime with almost no filler, Fullmetal Alchemist (Image via Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has always been referred to as one of the finest editions to the anime collection, and there are solid arguments to support this assertion.

It's an almost filler-free action anime dealing with the Elric brothers' adventure through exposure to the dark side of alchemy.

Every episode is a roller coaster ride through the plot, as one discovers various philosophical topics, experiences powerful battles, and chuckles at witty twists.

Brotherhood is an adaptation of the manga, in contrast to the 2003 version, so the narration does not have any bloating.

3) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer went from being an unknown to being among the cultural artifacts in such a short time. Famous for its stunning animation and emotional appeal, the series is also an action anime that consists of almost no filler.

The series wastes no time on side content, opting instead to move swiftly through its major arcs like the Mount Natagumo and Mugen Train.

The movie itself was canon and was transformed into episodes later. If you are looking for action, sadness, and absolute beauty without the extra stuff, then watching Demon Slayer is the one for you.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen

Satoru Gojo as seen in one of the action anime with almost no filler, Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen is the worldwide 2021 golden anime hit with its lethal curses, signature art style, and a well-balanced story, to the brim with humor, action, and supernatural twists.

As an action anime with almost no filler, Jujutsu Kaisen doesn’t waste time.

With its precise pacing, manga-accurate adaptation, and animation that makes you feel every punch, every episode of Jujutsu Kaisen has something to offer.

Whether it’s the evolving internal conflict of the lead, the mystery of the cursed spirits, or just some seriously impressive fight sequence, Jujutsu Kaisen knows how to get the job done.

5) Hunter x Hunter (2011)

Gon as seen in one of the action anime with almost no filler, Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

It's no secret that long-running anime are usually full of filler. But Hunter x Hunter (2011) is a rare exception.

This almost filler-less action anime is simply stuffed with jaw-dropping character development, mind-blowing mind games, and gut-churning fight choreography.

All served up with generous doses of comedy, heartbreak, and that special "feels" factor. From the famously written Chimera Ant arc to the Hunter Exam arc, Hunter x Hunter is gorgeously animated.

Although the entire series features a couple of recap episodes, actual filler material is virtually nonexistent in Hunter x Hunter’s 148 episodes.

6) Chainsaw Man

One of the action anime with almost no filler, Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA)

Brutal, bizarre, and beautifully made, Chainsaw Man is one of the newest additions to this list. A unique take on the superhero action genre, Chainsaw Man is also an action anime with almost no filler.

The anime jumps right into the gruesome action and never slows down, introducing Denji’s chainsaw devil limb and thrusting him into a world of devil hunters.

Chainsaw Man’s pacing is fast, its adaptation is nearly manga-accurate, and it has one of the best opening themes in recent years. With buckets of gore, creative deaths, and dark humor, there’s no wasted time in Chainsaw Man.

7) One Punch Man

One of the action anime with almost no filler, One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

One Punch Man is one of the best takes on parodying superhero action and superhero tropes while still giving the audience everything it wants. Season 1 is a shining example of a pure action anime with almost no filler in sight.

After an incredibly exciting and well-paced first episode, the anime flashes to the time-lapse of Saitama doing his ridiculous ultra-duper everything destroying punch.

One Punch Man delivers perfectly contrasted animations. Human-level combat with highly-dramatized motions and perfectly-timed comedic expressions.

Since the anime only adapts the core manga story without sidestepping to other arcs, every single episode is as lean as they come.

8) Vinland Saga

Thorfinn, as seen of the action anime with almost no filler, Vinland Saga (Image via MAPPA)

For the fans of the historical war genre, Vinland Saga is a very realistic and sincere depiction. This action anime with barely any filler chronicles the life of Thorfinn, a young warrior stranded amidst the chaos of Viking capture and revenge.

Every episode is packed with political schemes, personal conflict, and all out brutally realistic fights.

Completely filler-free as it adapts the manga's events, the anime becomes an engrossing and efficient experience from start to finish.

9) Parasyte: The Maxim

Shinichi Izumi, as seen in the action anime with almost no filler, Parasyte: The Maxim (Image via Madhouse)

Parasyte is an underrated gem in the realm of science fiction and horror. It’s also an excellent action anime with almost no filler.

The 24-episode series is about the entire manga, the story of a high school student who has a part of his body taken by a shape-shifting alien parasite.

The result of this is a mind-bending horror and philosophical themes of good and evil. With its rapid pacing and filler-free arcs, Parasyte is a powerful story told in a few words.

10) Fate/Zero

Saber as seen in the action anime with almost no filler, Fate/Zero (Image via Ufotable)

Fate/Zero is unique and special because of its mature themes and storytelling. The series recounts the Fourth Holy Grail War, an all-out battle between seven sorcerers and their heroic spirits.

Being an action anime with almost no filler, it offers one of the most unique and stunning animations.

Every dialogue, every battle, and every death has a certain value and aim. Fate/Zero, with its incredible graphics and haunting score, gives a dark, immersive experience without distraction.

Conclusion

These are the top ten action anime with almost no filler. From fantasies to sci-fi to historical epics to modern supernatural thrillers, there's something here for everyone.

These series avoid filler by maintaining tension and emotional involvement during their running time.

Therefore, if you are a person who has had enough of episodes and misses the good part of things, check out one of these action anime with almost no filler, and see the genre at its best.

