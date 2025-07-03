This small easter egg in the new Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trailer perfectly foreshadows one Hashira's fate

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trailer recently made waves across the anime world, while astute fans have found a potentially heartbreaking easter egg included in the clip.

In a fleeting frame, Shinobu Kocho – the Insect Hashira – is seemingly being taken by Upper Rank Two demon Doma, alluding to one of the arc’s most tear-jerking scenes. The easter egg shows how closely the filmmakers adhered to the manga and their dedication to hinting at the impending battle sequences.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga and is speculative in nature.

A haunting foreshadowing of Shinobu's final battle with Doma in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie

A still from the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle (Image via Ufotable)

The concealed frame shows what seems to be Doma carrying Shinobu; the latter's butterfly hair clip and purple-stained hair are seen in silhouette against the black. This is a direct allusion to the manga's scene of Shinobu's final death as she is being consumed by the demon that killed her sister Kanae.

It can also be assumed that this is not simply a shot of the two of them on the ceiling, but the prelude to Shinobu being absorbed. For a manga fan who has read the original source material, this easter egg is highly significant, as Shinobu fighting Doma is the final point in her character development and her previously prepped revenge arc.

She drank wisteria poison for more than a year and made her body into a sort of sacrificial attack that would slowly diminish demons from the inside. This shows how smart Shinobu was as a strategist, as well as her dedication to helping keep the humans alive.

Based on the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle arc's timeline, Shinobu's death is expected to happen in the first film, as her battle with Doma is said to have taken place before the major fights. After her death, viewers will be treated to Zenitsu's fight with his old senpai Kaigaku, followed by the full-on battle between Giyu, Tanjiro, and Akaza.

The first part of the film trilogy could end with Muichiro Tokito's fight with Upper Rank One, Kokushibo, setting up an explosive continuation. This would be a good way of foreshadowing, which builds up the stakes without getting ahead of the source material.

The writers must be aware that Shinobu's death is a major event that leads to everything that follows, such as Doma's later defeat by Kanao Tsuyuri and Inosuke Hashibira when they find him poisoned and vulnerable.

Conclusion

The aforementioned small detail in the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle trailer reveals it to be a perfect example of the visual form of storytelling. The team inserted hidden clues of this important plot twist in the clip, thus paying respect to both old-school manga fans and the new ones joining the series. The conversion of the easter egg makes a basic trailer into a treasure hunt for enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, it also prepares the audience for the upcoming emotional journey. Nearing the film's release, the isolated still image of Doma and Shinobu has increased the level of anticipation to whole new heights, while it also carries the promise that the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle arc will be the closure of the epic story that fans have been expecting for a long time.

