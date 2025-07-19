Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie reveals new international trailer with cuts from the film

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie dropped a new trailer via its official X account, featuring key moments of the plot. The trailer reveals the film's global release date, that is, September 12, 2025.The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie is currently making its rounds in Japanese theaters, and the reception has been phenomenal. Fans are flocking in numbers to witness the Demon Slayer Corps take on Muzan and his lackeys in an all-out battle. The winner will decide the fate of humanity, and that’s why the Infinity Castle arc is one of the most important sections of the story.The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie releases new trailer with the international release dateAs mentioned earlier, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie is slated to release on September 12, 2025, globally. Interested viewers can watch the film in their closest theater complex. However, date for ticket sales has not been mentioned at the time of writing.In the opening moments of the trailer, fans can see Tanjiro falling into the Infinity Castle as shown in the last episode of the previous season. Following that, the trailer features a few b-roll shots of the fight involving Akaza, Giyu Tomioka, and Tanjiro Kamado. This will be one of the most important fights in the upcoming movie.The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie will also show two other fights, which are crucial from a plot standpoint. The fight between Doma, Shinobu Kocho, Inosuke Hashibira, and Kanao Tsuyuri will be a visual treat.Moments later, the trailer shifts its focus to the battle between Zenitsu Agatsuma and Kaigaku, who is the new Upper Moon 6 demon. Other Hashira receive brief moments of screen time towards the end of the trailer before it reveals the updated release date.Highlights of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movieZenitsu's relatively short fight sequence in the movie will be one of the biggest talking points (Image via Ufotable)The animation quality showcased by Ufotable is unmatched. Therefore, international fans can expect some of the best animated fight sequences in the movie. The fight involving Zenitsu Agatsuma will be one of the biggest highlights in the film. It plays a key role in his character development and sets him on the right path for the remainder of the story.Furthermore, fans will witness their favorite Hashira in action, including Gyomei Himejima. He is considered the strongest member of the Demon Slayer Corps, and fans are eager to see his fighting style.Last but not least, the staff has paid a great deal of attention to the scores and sound design. Viewers will be treated to some of the most immersive soundtracks that will heighten the mood for each scene.Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.