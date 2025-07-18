Leaked Akaza vs. Giyu fight from the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film proves the anime has truly surpassed the manga

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film is merely weeks from release, and the excitement is palpable. Fans are gearing up to witness some of the most entertaining fights that this series has to offer. A leaked footage of the fight involving Akaza, Tanjiro Kamado, and Giyu Tomioka has been making the rounds on the internet. Given the nature of the content, a sizeable portion of the fan base has viewed the clip in question.

All demon hunters are trapped inside, and the only way to get out is to defeat every single demon lurking in the labyrinth. The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film will lay a great deal of emphasis on the fight between Tanjiro, Akaza, and Giyu. Based on the leaked content on the internet, we have reason to believe that the fight will conclude within the first movie.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the upcoming Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film that has not been released at the time of writing.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film: Leaked Akaza vs Giyu clip features top-quality animation

It is difficult to impress the Demon Slayer fanbase due to the quality of the fight sequence featured in the Entertainment District arc. The choice of colors, camera angles, and combat moves was perfect. It was hard to find faults in the fight that took place between Gyutaro and Tengen Uzui. However, this particular fight sequence nailed the brief.

Naturally, the quality of the footage was subpar, to say the least, and therefore, it negatively impacted the viewing experience. However, Akaza’s fluid fighting style is a treat to the eyes. Additionally, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film leaked footage featured Giyu Tomioka’s Mark. His Mark was red, which seemed to have raised a few eyebrows among manga readers. They anticipated a blue-colored Demon Slayer Mark. Despite Akaza's strength, Giyu was on the offensive.

He charged at the demon with everything he had and drove him to a corner. The duration of the clip was quite short. Therefore, netizens were unable to see Tanjiro’s contribution to the fight. Giyu is the Water Hashira, and therefore, has an exceptional flow to his fighting style. This is quite similar to Akaza’s martial arts form that emphasizes dynamic movements.

We could see different forms of Water Breathing in the leaked footage from the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film. Akaza used his Blood Demon Art to counter some of Giyu’s more powerful strikes. The footage also showed great utilization of the environment.

The Infinity Castle is an ever-expanding lair. This created an exciting fight sequence that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. The constant change in camera angles injected dynamism into the fight. This is a technique that the Demon Slayer series has perfected. Fans are eagerly waiting for the international release of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film, as it is one of the most anticipated anime releases this year.

Conclusion

Overall, the signs were quite positive. The leaked Akaza vs Giyu fight was quite entertaining despite the poor video quality. However, there were some obvious issues, such as the color of the Demon Slayer Mark. Keeping that aside, the animation quality was consistent, and the fight choreography was entertaining. Fans’ expectations are through the roof since this film will cover the biggest and most beloved story arc in Demon Slayer.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

