Demon Slayer manga achieves a new milestone with 200 million copies sold

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, the Demon Slayer manga cemented a new milestone and reportedly sold over 200 million copies across all volumes of the series. The manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, also known as Kimetsu no Yaiba, comprises a total of 23 volumes, each containing nine chapters.
While the manga ended back in May 2020, the recent uproar and hype from the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie have made the series one of the most trending names in the anime industry.
Demon Slayer manga's new milestone cements the series' legacy
While the Infinity Castle movie is one of the most trending topics of the current month, manga readers have also proven their devotion to the series' narrative by crossing a milestone for the Demon Slayer manga series. As mentioned earlier, the manga has sold over 200 million copies, a remarkable feat for any shonen manga series.
The milestone cements the series' legacy as one of the all-time best fantasy shonen series. With the Japanese advance screening of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie, which also broke records in ticket sales, set to take place tomorrow, Friday, July 18, 2025, the hype for the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge has reached a new high.
A significant boost in sales is primarily due to several anime fans who are eagerly awaiting the finale to unfold on the screens and reading about the upcoming events in the manga itself. While this article attempts to avoid spoilers for fans, both Japanese and global fans who will see the film on September 12, 2025, are eagerly discussing the key battles between several Demon Slayers and the demons.
Ufotable had already established a legacy for the anime series with its immaculate animation quality, which has become the new standard for the shonen genre of animation. Meanwhile, Shueisha also contributes to the success of the Demon Slayer manga sales, making it a series that will stand the test of time.
A brief analysis of the Demon Slayer manga by Koyoharu Gotouge
Gotouge's Demon Slayer manga was first published on February 15, 2016. After a 4-year run, concluding with the last chapter on May 18, 2020, the series was serialized in a total of 23 volumes. By February 2021, the manga had already sold 150 million copies, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time.
While the record for the best-selling manga series of all time was already broken by the Demon Slayer manga in 2021, the boost from the anime series and films by Ufotable provided a further push, exceeding 50 million in manga sales, making it one of the best-selling manga series in the manga industry.
