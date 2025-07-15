Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 leaked cover gives Kawaki the spotlight he deserves

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 is slated for release on Friday, July 18, 2025. However, days before the manga's official release, spoilers for the chapter were leaked. According to the leaks, the cover of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 is set to feature Kawaki.

The previous chapter saw Boruto continue his fight against Jura. While Kashin Koji believed Boruto's death was imminent, he received a new update from his Prescience Shinjutsu. Kawaki arrived to help Boruto and took over the fight against Jura. Elsewhere, Delta rendezvoused with Konohamaru, Sarada, and Mitsuki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 cover trumps Kawaki's previous cover

With raw scans from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 starting to leak online, leakers on X have unveiled the manga's cover. The upcoming chapter is set to feature Kawaki on the cover.

As fans may remember, Kawaki had already received manga cover art with the manga's fourth chapter. The previous chapter had a dark blue theme. While the illustration's overall artwork and background looked great, the cover art was heavily criticized for Kawaki's poor facial expression.

Kawaki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

In comparison, the new Kawaki cover is widely different. In fact, it might be the most unique cover artwork to have been released as part of the manga.

As shown in the leaked cover page, the new illustration has a dark blue and turquoise theme. Kawaki is seen holding his staff over his shoulder and standing confidently in his new attire, with his karma activated.

Kawaki and Boruto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In his previous design, Kawaki was shown wearing a white jacket over a blue T-shirt. As for Kawaki's new attire, it closely resembles the one he was shown wearing during the flash-forward at the start of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, i.e., a sleeveless long dark coat over a white T-shirt. It is to be noted that both attires are not the same and only bear some resemblance.

Additionally, the manga's title, which has been written vertically for this chapter cover, features the same illustration of Kawaki as a ghost image.

Lastly, as per the leaked manga cover, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Uzumaki Kawaki." The top text says, "Kawaki arrives when Boruto is in a pinch! Can he counterattack against the strongest Shinju Jura?!" and the subtext says, "Surpass your limits and pierce the enemy!"

