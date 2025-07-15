New That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie reveals February 2026 release date and plot with PV and visual

The new That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie, titled Tears of the Blue Sea Arc, is set to premiere in Japan on February 27, 2026. The official staff announced this news with a new promotional video and a key visual on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. The short clip also revealed the movie's original plot, which isn't based on a story from the manga or the light novel series.
The new That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie, Tears of the Blue Sea Arc, was announced after the conclusion of the TV anime's third installment on September 27, 2024, along with season 4's announcement. The anime is based on author Fuse and illustrator Mitz Vah's Japanese light novel series.
On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the official website of the titular film unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual, confirming the February 27, 2026, opening date for the new That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie, Tears of the Blue Sea Arc. The X (formerly Twitter) account of the franchise's television anime has also shared the same.
The teaser PV gives a glimpse of a completely original story, supervised by the light novel series author, Fuse. According to the short clip, the new That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie is set after the celebration of the Tempest Federation's foundation, with Sorcerer Dynasty Sarion's empress, Elmesia, inviting Rimuru and his friends to visit her resort island.
Rimuru and others enjoy a short vacation until a mysterious lady calling herself Yura appears. Additionally, the slime detects a suspicious dark shadow creeping up on him and his friends. As such, the film will see Rimuru Tempest confronting a new threat. More information about the film's new cast will be announced in the future.
Furthermore, the first key visual for the new That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie, Tears of the Blue Sea Arc, shows Rimuru and Gobta surfing on the sea, with Yura and Elmesia in the background. The visual also has a tagline in Japanese, which reads, "At the moment of awakening, a blue prayer connects feelings," in English.
According to the latest information, 8Bit Studios will produce the animation of the franchise's second feature film, with Bandai Namco Filmworks in charge of the distribution. The movie will feature the same cast from the original television anime series, with Miho Okasaki reprising her role as Rimuru Tempest, Asuna Tomari as Gobta, Hisako Kanemoto as Elmesia, Makoto Furukawa as Benimaru, and others.
