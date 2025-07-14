Gachiakuta episode 3 delayed by a week

Gachiakuta episode 3 release date has been delayed by a week, as confirmed by the anime's X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, July 14, 2025. According to the latest information, the third episode will now be released on July 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on the Agaru Anime timeslot on CBC/TBS and other affiliated channels.

Gachiakuta episode 3 was originally slated to be released on July 20, 2025. However, a special election coverage will be broadcast during that timeslot. Therefore, the official staff has pushed the third episode's release by a week.

Gachiakuta episode 3 postponed to July 27, 2025, due to a special coverage on July 20, 2025

On Monday, July 14, 2025, the official X handle of the series (@gachiakuta_PR) tweeted to announce a change in the Gachiakuta episode 3's broadcast schedule. According to the announcement, the third episode, which was set to be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, will now be aired a week later, on July 27, 2025, due to Election Day in Japan.

A special coverage of the election will be aired during the series' broadcast timeslot. In other words, the episode isn't postponed due to production issues or other form of mismanagement. The episode will be available on CBC, TBS, and 26 other affiliated networks in Japan, on the Agaru Anime timeslot, at 11:30 pm JST.

Rudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

Additionally, interested viewers outside Japan can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia, and other streaming services. While Crunchyroll hasn't yet announced the delay on its official platforms, the delayed Japanese broadcast means Gachiakuta episode 3 will be postponed on digital services as well.

Notably, the anime premiered on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other channels in Japan. According to the official staff, the dark fantasy anime will be aired in two consecutive cours, with a total of 24 episodes. The previous two episodes didn't experience an unforeseen delay.

A brief summary of Gachiakuta episodes 1 & 2

Enjin, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

The anime adaptation of Kei Urana's dark fantasy manga series has so far covered 3 chapters. So far, the anime has showcased Rudo's fall into the pit after he was framed for the murder of his foster parent, Regto. After falling into the abyss, Rudo encountered strange beasts that formed its shape and gained sentience from heaps of trash.

While confronting the beasts, Rudo awakened his powers. Yet, he was still outnumbered by the Trash Beasts. Eventually, he met Enjin, an inhabitant of the Ground, who introduced himself as a Cleaner. Enjin transformed his umbrella into a weapon and demolished the Trash Beasts. Later, Rudo met a few people, who turned out to be human traffickers. Disgusted by the betrayal, Rudo awakened his powers as a Giver.

