On Friday, July 11, 2025, the official staff unveiled an announcement promotional video and visual, confirming the television anime adaptation of Tetsuhiro Koshita's Hono no Tokyujo: Dodge Danko manga series. According to the announcement, the anime will be released in 2026.

Tetsuhiro Koshita's Hono no Tokyujo: Dodge Danko manga serves as a sequel to his Hono no Tokyuji Dodge Danpei manga, which was serialized in Shogakukan's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine from 1989 to 1995. Tetsuhiro-san launched the sequel on Shogakukan's CoroCoro Comic site in November 2022. Five volumes have been released thus far, with the sixth volume slated to be released on August 28, 2025.

On July 11, 2025, a newly opened website and X (formerly Twitter) account announced the production of a television anime based on Tetsuhiro Koshita's Hono no Tokyujo: Dodge Danko manga series. The staff has also revealed a "Soul Succession visual" and a teaser promotional video.

The visual features the main character, Danko, standing with her father, Danpei's gravestone, reaching the sky. Along with Danko's impressive appearance, the illustration has a catchphrase of her saying, "Let's go, Danpei Dad!" Moreover, the announcement video features panels from the original manga series and depicts the franchise's fierce dodgeball games.

The short clip also confirms the show's 2026 release window. The official staff will reveal an exact release date for the anime adaptation of the Hono no Tokyujo: Dodge Danko manga later. Furthermore, details concerning the series' cast, staff, or production studio are yet to be disclosed.

In commemoration of the TV anime adaptation, Shogakukan's Weekly CoroCoro Comic started a free release campaign for the titular manga series on July 11, 2025. All chapters will be available for the next 72 hours until 5:59 pm JST on July 14, 2025.

About the Hono no Tokyujo: Dodge Danko manga

As fans would know, the title is a sequel to Tetsuhiro Koshita's Hono no Tokyujo: Dodge Danpei manga, which was centered on Danpei. The original manga also inspired a television anime from Animation 21, which aired 47 episodes from 1991 to 1992.

In the sequel manga, the narrative follows Danpei's daughter, Danko, who aims to create the strongest dodgeball team in the Reiwa era. Having inherited the hot soul from her father, Danko wants to unleash it into the Reiwa era and mark a new history. As such, the series focuses on Danpei's impressive journey as a dodgeball player.

