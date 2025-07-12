Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga to return from hiatus in July 2025, date revealed

According to the credible leaks posted online on Saturday, July 12, 2025, Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga will return from hiatus on July 23, 2025, in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. The manga has been on a break since chapter 140, released on December 25, 2025. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.
Author Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga has been serialized on Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine since April 2020. The company has collected the manga's individual chapters into 14 tankobon volumes.
The series also inspired an anime adaptation under the production of Madhouse Studio, which premiered in September 2023 with a one-hour episode, and ran for two cours. Moreover, the anime has announced a sequel, which will be released in January 2026.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga to return on July 23, 2025
On Saturday, July 12, 2025, a credible anime-manga news leaker on X (formerly Twitter), @MangaMoguraRE, confirmed that Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga series will resume its serialization on Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday on July 23, 2025.
Previously, VIZ Media listed the series for July 2, 2025. Later, the company removed the listing, creating further suspicions about the series' return. However, the latest rumor is possibly based on the leaks from the Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine's upcoming issue. Furthermore, the leaker's past record lends credibility to the manga's return news.
Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga went on an indefinite hiatus on December 25, 2025, after releasing chapter 140 on the combined 4/5 issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday. However, the author didn't reveal an exact reason behind the hiatus. Notably, the manga has previously gone for numerous short to medium breaks.
For example, Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's manga went on a 2-week break in late November. The series resumed its publication in Weekly Shonen Sunday's 2/3 issue on December 11, 2025. Before that, the fantasy manga went on a longer hiatus on May 15, 2024, lasting until August 7, 2024.
Additionally, some fans may remember that the series went on a 3-month break from January 2023 to March 2023. Unfortunately, the official staff has yet to confirm July 23, 2025, as the return date for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga. As such, this news is still considered a rumor, not an official one. That said, the staff will soon inform readers about the return date.
