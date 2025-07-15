Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 second sneak peek hints at Kawaki absorbing Jura's attack

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the official Naruto franchise website released the second sneak peek preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24. The sneak peek illustration hinted at Jura launching a Tailed Beast Ball toward Kawaki. Fortunately, the karma user manages to absorb it.

The previous chapter saw Boruto and Jura's fight continue. While it seemed that Boruto was able to hold off Jura at first, the battle slowly started favoring the Human God Tree. Amidst this, Kawaki took over the fight from Boruto. Elsewhere, Konohamaru, Mitsuki, and Sarada reached the rendezvous point, where they met with Delta.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 second sneak peek hints at Kawaki absorbing a Tailed Beast Ball

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the official website for the Naruto franchise unveiled the second preview of the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24. The chapter is set to be released on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Shueisha's V Jump September special issue.

The manga's previous chapter mainly focused on Boruto's fight with Jura. While Boruto was able to counter each of Jura's moves using his Flying Raijin Jutsu, Kashin Koji observed that his defeat was certain. To Koji, it seemed like Boruto was clutching at straws, trying to buy time for his allies to reach their designated rendezvous point.

Kawaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Amidst this, Kashin Koji received a new update from his Prescience Shinjutsu, indicating that something unexpected was about to happen. Just as Jura seemed ready to kill Boruto, Kawaki appeared out of thin air and attacked the Human God Tree. Elsewhere, around the same time, Delta met Konohamaru, Sarada, and Mitsuki.

As for Kawaki, it seemed like his plan to have Amado tinker with his offensive abilities had worked. After dealing some damage to Jura, Kawaki activated his karma, preparing to start the real battle against the Human God Tree.

Jura and Kawaki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 (Image via Shueisha)

As per the sneak peek previews for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24, Kawaki is set to dominate the fight against Jura. As hinted at in the first preview, Kawaki will likely impale Jura with his rod.

Meanwhile, the second preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 24 shows Jura charging toward Kawaki from the sky and launching a Tailed Beast Ball using his left eye. Although Jura has the high ground, Kawaki seems unfazed by the attack and uses his karma to absorb the jutsu, nullifying its impact. With that, fans can expect the next manga chapter to focus almost entirely on this battle.

