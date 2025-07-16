Golden Kamuy final arc announces January 2026 release and more

On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the official website of the Golden Kamuy anime announced that its final arc is slated to release in January 2026. Additionally, the anime unveiled a teaser trailer for Golden Kamuy: Sapporo Beer Factory Arc prologue movies, set to release in October 2025.

Golden Kamuy, written and illustrated by Satoru Noda, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump from August 2014 to April 2022. After Geno Studio picked up the series and animated the first two seasons, the rights were later transferred to Brain's Base for the third and fourth seasons.

Golden Kamuy anime final arc's January 2026 release and teaser trailer for prologue movies

On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the staff of the Golden Kamuy anime announced that the series' final arc is slated to broadcast in January 2026 on Tokyo MX and other channels.

In addition, the anime released a teaser trailer for the final arc's two prologue movies, titled Golden Kamuy: Sapporo Beer Factory Arc. According to the teaser trailer, the two prologue movies are set to be released in Japanese theaters on October 10 and 31, respectively.

The teaser trailer shows Asirpa, Saichi Sugimoto, and Yoshitake Shiraishi in Sapporo, continuing their search for the gold. While Asirpa is seen wondering what lies ahead in Sapporo, Sugimoto is shown fighting Toshizou Hijikata. Amidst all this, the trailer offers glimpses of Tokushirou Tsurumi, hinting that the 7th Division will also arrive in Sapporo in search of another convict.

Apart from them, the teaser trailer showcases Fusatarou Oosawa, Keiji Ueji, Otonoshin Koito, and other characters.

Asirpa as seen in Sapporo Beer Factory Arc (Image via Brain's Base)

The teaser trailer also announced the theme song for the prologue movies. Titled "Kogane no Kanata" (Beyond the Gold), the song will be performed by Awich × ALI. The teaser previewed the song's instrumental version.

As for the staff members, the anime has mostly listed a returning staff. Chief Director Shizutaka Suguhara will helm the series, with Noboru Takagi returning as script supervisor. Joining them are Takumi Yamakawa as character designer, and Yukihito Shibutani and Mao Miyake as art directors. Lastly, Magic Capsule will be in charge of sound production, while WOWOW will be responsible for distribution.

