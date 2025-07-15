My Hero Academia final season announces October 2025 release date with new key visual

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the series unveiled a new key visual and confirmed that the My Hero Academia final season will premiere on October 4, 2025. Along with this announcement, the staff revealed the Japanese broadcast schedule.

Under the production of Studio Bones, My Hero Academia final season is the eighth and final installment of the anime adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi's titular manga series. The upcoming installment is a direct sequel to the previous season, which released 21 episodes from May 2024 to October 2024.

Horikoshi's manga was serialized on Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump from July 2014 to August 2024. The individual chapters were compiled into 42 tankobon volumes.

My Hero Academia final season debuts on October 4, 2025

According to the latest information from the official staff on July 15, 2025, My Hero Academia final season will air its episodes every Saturday from 5:30 pm JST on Yomiuri TV, Nippon TV Network, and its affiliated networks, starting October 4, 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide as it airs in Japan.

Along with this announcement, the official staff shared a key visual. Drawn by the character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi, the illustration depicts Izuku Midoriya swinging his powerful fist at Shigaraki. In the background, All Might, donning an iron suit, confronts All For One, who has regained the power from his prime.

Next to the fierce battles, the visual has a catchphrase in Japanese, which reads, "This is the story of how we became the greatest heroes" in English. Undoubtedly, the latest My Hero Academia final season visual captures the intensity of the final battles.

Furthermore, a voting event called My Hero Academia The Animation: Character's ULTIMATE SCENE RANKING will be held from July 15, 2025, to September 15, 2025. Interested fans will vote to determine the most popular scenes for 42 characters, including heroes and villains, from seasons 1 to 7 of the TV anime.

The official staff has also opened a special voting site and a dedicated YouTube channel, featuring the eligible scenes for voting. Fans can vote once every 24 hours, and it's open to both in Japan and global regions. Notably, the results will be announced on October 4, 2025, the day when the final season premieres.

Midoriya, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Naomi Nakayama directs the My Hero Academia final season at Studio Bones, with Kenji Nagasaki as the chief director and Yosuke Kuroda as the script supervisor. Hitomi and Yoshihiko Umakoshi are the character designers, while Yuki Hayashi is the music composer.

The final season will cover the remainder of the Final Act Saga, specifically the Final War Arc. As such, the installment will show All Might's battle against All For One, and Midoriya's confrontation against Tomura Shigaraki.

