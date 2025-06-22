The advent of technology could never take away All Might's mojo in My Hero Academia

With the My Hero Academia manga series ending in 2024, the fandom was introduced to a satisfying conclusion. While the series has a significant push in the ending narrative, there was one thing that was consistent throughout the series.

All Might has always been a central character in the series' narrative, playing several key and pivotal roles in the My Hero Academia story. From the very start to the very end, he has consistently played his role in the series, being what he famously represented as a hero- "Symbol of Peace".

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains potential spoilers from the My Hero Academia anime and manga.

No matter what, All Might was always My Hero Academia's Symbol of Peace

From the beginning of the My Hero Academia's narrative, All Might has been labeled as the "Symbol of Peace" in the series. Being the number one pro hero, he has been both idolized and relied on by many for his heroic actions and charismatic attitude. However, the series' timeline mostly started with him retiring from the active post.

While All Might passed on his powers to Izuku "Deku" Midoriya and mostly stuck to being a side character thereafter, he was nevertheless treated like an inspiration, just like when he was active. He was mostly seen as a contributing factor towards Deku's character arc buildup and other small cameos throughout the series.

However, his "Symbol of Peace" persona in the My Hero Academia series was always kept constant, and the series barely touched his character with any major changes. One notable change brought into his character was with the introduction of his Hercules combat suit; other than that, there were no major changes to his persona in the series.

During the time-skip, post-Final War arc, a multitude of changes were introduced into the series in terms of what heroism meant. Deku, who lost his powers, could again start using quirks thanks to his new "Costume OMEGA." In summary, by the time-skip, technology had infiltrated the series and completely changed the concept of what heroism meant back in time.

Other notable series like Boruto have also shown something similar to this; the introduction of technology and advancements overtaking and changing the concepts of "ninja". While this is a recurrent theme in many anime series, My Hero Academia did not let All Might's character be affected by this.

Despite the drastic change in the concepts of the series, All Might was still the "Symbol of Peace" and held a similar position as a beacon of inspiration, as he had since day one. The fans have also shown support towards Horikoshi's decision, showing how good the decision was to maintain All Might's symbolic consistency.

Despite the several changes in the series' narrative, All Might has always maintained being the "Symbol of Peace" in the My Hero Academia series. Even after the concept of heroism changed, he was still seen as an inspiration and someone who could be relied upon. Furthermore, the way he shaped Midoriya also stands as a testament to his determination to be a hero, no matter what.

