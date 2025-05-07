My Hero Academia finally reveals All For One's name

My Hero Academia is kept alive thanks to Kohei Horikoshi's continued efforts to supplement the story with extra titbits of information. Releasing them as part of fanbooks, the mangaka reveals a number of interesting facts like the updated Hero Rankings, Eri's fascinating choice of career, the real reason behind Bakugo's demise, Tomura Shigaraki's original Quirk and much more.

Among the facts that have come to light, one in particular drew quite a bit of attention. The latest My Hero Academia oneshot revealed the diabolical Villain All For One's real name. This was something that wasn't spoke about throughout the series' 431 chapter life and it wasn't questioned as much given how much was going on. But with this revelation, the author has yet again wowed fans.

My Hero Academia: Latest oneshot discloses All For One's real name

As mentioned, the most recent My Hero Academia oneshot or The Final Fanbook (as it is being called) dropped intriguing bits of information. Among the ones mentioned above was Horikoshi revealing the name of the series' most twisted and cruel Villain. All For One's (AFO) real name, as it stands, was Zen Shigaraki, which ties up some loose ends.

For one, the real identity of AFO had always been mysterious. Born as a child to an escort, Zen was actually the first individual to have a meta-ability - an ability to steal other abilities. His and Yoichi's mother did not survive, but the twins somehow made it out alive. From the very onset, their tough childhood had planted a seed of hubris within Zen, who went on to later become AFO.

Next, Zen Shigaraki being who he was explains why he bestowed the Shigaraki name on Tenko Shimura and made him Tomura Shiagarki. He had no offspring of his own and by naming Tenko such, he created a sort of twisted Father-Son bond between them. After all, he was the one pulling Tomura's strings from the shadows and preparing him to be worthy vessel.

Young All For One (Image via Studio Bones)

Revealing Zen Shigaraki to be the real identity of AFO in My Hero Academia offers profound narrative and symbolic depth. It all but emphasizes the themes of legacy, identity, and control. Till recently, AFO was a near-mythological figure - faceless and the embodiment of evil. His anonymity adding to the terrifying nature of his character. Horikoshi humanizes him through the revelation of his real name.

Moreover, the mistique is peeled away and replaced with a tragic yet deliberate beginning rooted in trauma, hubris, and power. Zen’s extremely hard origins reframe him as not just a force of evil, but the product of societal neglect and wild ambition. Thus, he serves as an amazing Villain, but also as a warning. Sharing his name with Tomura chillingly twists the narrative as well.

It deepens the psychological manipulation and shows that AFO did more than just adopt Tenko, i.e., he reshaped him. His identity was reconstructed to reflect his own and cement his legacy. The surname serves as the creation of a symbolic bloodline, one grounded in brainwashing and manipulation. Such warped inheritance testifies to how power corrupts lineage and the imposition of identity.

AFO viewed poeple as tools, nothing more, using them as he pleased before discarding them. Finally, through this identity, Tenko inherited a Quirk along with a burdened name and ideology, like Izuku with One For All. Successor vs Successor, shaped by opposing creeds, was the core conflict.

Final Thoughts

All For One (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia's latest oneshot was intriguing to read, to say the least. The information revealed definitely enhanced what is currently known and added an engrossing layer to it all. The updated Hero Rankings suggest that Deku and Bakugo's rivalry is still alive while Eri's choice to become a model showcases how much she has grown out her shell.

At the other end, Horikoshi presenting the real identity of AFO was something that tied up a few loose ends. By the series' end, many were left wondering if they would ever get to know who the Demon Lord was, and thus their prayers were answered. It joined the dots as to why Tomura Shigaraki would be named so and brought of the meaning of Zen passing on his torch of chaos to his successor.

