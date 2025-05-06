Deku remains the biggest inspiration for Bakugo and the latest My Hero Academia one-shot proves it

My Hero Academia is kept alive, even after its conclusion, thanks to Kohei Horikoshi's additional pieces of content. This comes in the form of periodic oneshots which reveal interesting information about the series and provide updates on characters. The latest one featured intriguing details like All For One's real name, Eri's new career path, the updated Hero Rankings and more.

Focusing on the updated Hero Rankings, there look to have improved and pleased a number of fans. For one, Mirio Togata retains the No. 1 spot as the highest ranked Hero. Below him are Shoto (2nd), Mt. Lady (3rd) and impressively enough, Deku and Bakugo take up the 4th and 5th spots respectively. While this feels like a win for fans of the blonde, it also speaks of a reignited rivalry.

My Hero Academia: Latest oneshot proves that the Deku-Bakugo rivalry lives on

The initial part of the My Hero Academia series witnessed Bakugo bully and look down on Deku. Being Quirkless, he felt like he didn't fit in to society and could never realize his dreaming of becoming like his idol, All Might. However, a run-in with the Symbol of Peace changed his fate drastically, bestowing upon him One For All (OFA) and the rest is history.

But that also marked a change in Bakugo when he witnessed Deku suddenly showcasing a Quirk. At first, it was confusing and anger-inducing to him, as to the details of how something like this happened. But once he learned the truth, his outlook on the boy changed. Coupled with his own personal growth, he began to view the green-haired teen as a rival.

Deku constantly working on controlling OFA and refining his moveset pushed Bakugo to do the same. It has to be acknowledged that by the final battle, Bakugo was leaps and bounds from what he started out as. He taught himself to use his Quirk in the most creative ways possible and his drive to beat Deku was one of the major reasons for his stubbornness to never give up.

As seen in My Hero Academia chapter 431, he grew to be a refined young Hero, albeit the occasional outburst or two, and even sought to work with Deku. The latter's new suit was why he could return to the frontlines and do what he loved - Be A Hero. Now as seen in the latest oneshot, Bakugo yet found inspiration in his rival and friend. This is even hinted at in them being ranked one below the other.

Needless to mention, they both individually improved as well - Bakugo jumping from 15th to 5th while Deku moved into 4th from outside the Top 50. This is definitely a strong motivator for the blonde to keep pushing and striving to be better bit by bit. With the new generation of Heroes emerged, it is up to them to fight threats like AFO that threaten the very balance of the world.

All in all, Bakugo has undergone considerable character development and has held on to the rivalry with Deku. Rightfully so, both of them knowing and unknowingly pushed the other to get better. Again, they each embody different ideals and approaches to being a Hero and with the way things are progressing, they seem to be excelling at it.

In Conclusion

My Hero Academia's latest oneshot reaffirms that the Deku-Bakugo rivalry remains a potent force in the series' legacy. Their updated Hero Rankings underscore not just personal growth but a nod at their rivalry continuing to rouse mutual improvement. Starting out by bullying, their relationship evolved into a strong bond of regard and competition.

Bakugo’s rise from 15th to 5th and Deku’s leap into 4th depicts the distance they have come, as both individuals and Heroes. Such progress speaks of the commitment of the next generation to protect society and maintain Heroic ideals. Overall, their enduring rivalry which is rooted in shared history and mutual drive epitomizes the core theme - challenge, growth, and camaraderie build greatness.

