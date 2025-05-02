Toga almost lived in My Hero Academia (& it was Horikoshi who decided against it)

One of the most controversial aspects of the final arc of mangaka Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia series was the death of fan-favorite antagonist, Himiko Toga. In both its execution and the inherent choice, fans took grievance with both the narrative necessity of her death and how much of an afterthought it felt like.

Friday, May 2, 2025, in Japan, likewise saw the series’ final fan book, titled My Hero Academia: Ultra Age: The Final Fan Book, officially released by Shueisha. Within, Horikoshi speaks on the circumstances of deciding Toga’s ultimate fate. This likewise revealed that the mangaka initially planned on letting her live before changing his mind, a move approved by then-editor for the series, Takuro Imamura.

My Hero Academia’s final fan book confirms Horikoshi as primarily responsible for Toga’s death

While the final fan book for My Hero Academia has yet to be officially translated into English, reputable sources such as @RukasuMHA (Rukasu) have shared unofficial translations. While there may be some slight differences from the official translation, should one come, fans can count on Rukasu’s translation as generally accurate. Likewise, the final fan book confirms that Kohei Horikoshi initially planned for Himiko Toga to live.

Takuro Imamura was fine with this, but Horikoshi changed his mind as the pair strolled through Shinjuku one day, asking Imamura if they could kill off Toga since he preferred the idea. This prompted a meeting which lasted several hours, and it was ultimately decided that responsibility needed to be taken. Rukasu speculates that Horikoshi means Toga had to take responsibility for her crimes via her death, but acknowledges Horikoshi could instead mean himself as an author.

Imamura is said to be glad this direction was taken in the end, given how good the ratings on that chapter were. Horikoshi’s other ideas for Toga are also specified, with one seeing her arrested and living out her life in prison. Another would see her ultimate fate left ambiguous. Hotikoshi also considered having Ochako Uraraka one day leave a syringe with her own blood on Gunga Mountain Villa, which would be gone the next day, implying Toga’s survival.

Regardless, the commonality in all of these alternate ideas for Toga’s ultimate fate in My Hero Academia is that she would not have died, or been confirmed to have died. For many Toga fans, this was their lone expectation and wish for her ultimate fate, considering her character arc and the development she received. Many also point to her saving Uraraka as a redemption moment, which solidified the idea that she would survive.

It’s also worth noting that many fans are comparing Horikoshi’s treatment of Toga to that of Enji Todoroki, better known as Endeavor. Whereas Endeavor did receive a redemption arc and atoned for his sins, some argue Toga was never given the same chance despite having a similar character arc. While there are nuances, it is certainly fair to say that each had done terrible things, and one was given the chance to redeem themselves, whereas the other was not.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia fans are disheartened to learn of what could've been for Himiko Toga (Image via BONES)

If nothing else, this latest information at least gives Toga fans and the series’ general community closure regarding her ultimate fate. The confirmation that the choice was Horikoshi’s rather than something forced on him by Imamura or Shueisha is also a silver lining. However, for many, it’s nowhere near enough to compensate for their frustration and disappointment over Toga’s ultimate fate in the series.

