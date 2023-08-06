My Hero Academia chapter 396: All Might takes a final stand against All for One with a new armor

My Hero Academia chapter 396 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it a truly exciting set of developments to the series’ final arc. Following the focus on Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga for the last several chapters, fans saw series author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi turn his attention to the All Might versus All For One battle.

While fans had been expecting this to happen in the latest official release of the series, the sense of exhilaration upon seeing the fight begin in the issue was nonetheless palpable. My Hero Academia chapter 396 takes the bout between the two formidable characters to a strong and optimistic start, with fans' fear of All Might's life giving way to eager enthusiasm at the end of the issue.

My Hero Academia chapter 396 sees All Might thrash All For One with moves inspired by his students

My Hero Academia chapter 396: A prophecy’s reckoning

My Hero Academia chapter 396 opens with All Might "speaking" to Nighteye, saying he understands what his prophecy from all those years ago truly meant. He recognizes that the young All For One before him is what Nighteye called "another villain," adding that he wouldn’t recognize All For One in this form either.

All Might then says that if the prophecy is still in play, then this is the moment of truth for whether or not it will come to pass. Following this, the issue establishes that their fight began roughly 20 minutes before Toga’s Twice clones disappeared. All Might and All For One are then seen exchanging smiles, with the former shouting "I am here" as they lock eyes.

My Hero Academia chapter 396 then sees All Might’s briefcase transform into a suit of weaponized armor that wraps around his entire body, save for his trademark smile. An image of Nana Shimura appears in All Might’s head as the armor, called Armored All Might, envelops him. The suit is a replication of his hero outfit, complete with a cape and helmet antennae that resemble his hairstyle.

Hercules as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio BONES)

All Might tells his car, Hercules, to begin recording, to which it says it’s already doing so. The Pro Hero then tells Tsukauchi that he’ll show him how this turns out, as Tsukauchi and the others at headquarters are shocked by what’s going on. La Brava starts streaming their fight as Tsukauchi remembers his conversation with All Might as he left.

My Hero Academia chapter 396 sees Tsukauchi question if All Might is about to sacrifice his own life, telling the latter that there’s no support item that can allow him to win without a Quirk. Tsukauchi then tells La Brava to cut the feed since all that will be shown is the gruesome murder of a retired hero, just so he can buy a few seconds before All For One reaches Izuku Midoriya.

All For One, meanwhile, is shown with a truly bloodthirsty look in his eyes, calling All Might the greatest hindrance in his life and also the best toy to play with. He calls All Might’s plan to stall All For One pathetic and obvious. However, upon seeing All Might’s smile, he rushes at him while asking why he’s smiling, evidently not caring about the trap being laid before him.

My Hero Academia chapter 396: Stronger than he looks

My Hero Academia chapter 396 sees All For One prepare an attack for All Might, prompting the latter to call out to Hercules and say "red" before getting cut off. This causes a shield to form around All Might, protecting him from All For One’s attack. Hercules reports that its armor integrity was reduced by two-thirds with that attack and that All Might won’t survive another hit like that.

All Might says this isn’t a problem while happily smiling as he flies towards All For One, who recognizes that All Might be fighting recklessly without dodging. All For One asserts that the One For All Quirk is the only reason All Might used to be able to fight like that, prompting All Might to activate his Black Whip technique.

My Hero Academia chapter 396 sees restraining wires spring forth from All Might’s armor and then pieces of the Hercules shield scattered about, wrapping up and restraining All For One. All Might then says Chargebolt, which sends an electric shock through the wires that slows All For One’s regenerative abilities.

MightyGazelle @MightyGazelle1



That generation takes the mantle.



All Might honors them by naming his final moves after each of them 🥺🥺.

#MHA396 pic.twitter.com/blg9oWn1UW All Might inspires a generation.That generation takes the mantle.All Might honors them by naming his final moves after each of them 🥺🥺.

All Might then employs Cellophane to reel himself into All For One while saying that since All For One’s final battle against Nana, he’s always begun his fights with a clumsy, long-range attack. He then uses Build Up Sugarman, prompting a piece of armor to fly up and attach to his suit’s leg. All Might adds that after All For One weakens his opponent with this opening salvo, he quickly steals their Quirk.

My Hero Academia chapter 396 sees All Might specify that such a strategy only works against someone who has a Quirk. As All Might says this, the piece of armor that is attached to his left leg is now thrusting itself up towards All For One, aided by Cellophane reeling the two into each other.

La Brava is then shown asking Tsukauchi what he said she’d be showing everyone. However, Tsukauchi doesn’t respond, in awe of seeing the true capabilities of the man once revered as the Symbol of Peace. All Might says that he wanted a chance to fight one last time, so he came up with this suit design and asked it to be made for him.

All Might (left) and Melissa Shields (right) as seen in the series' anime films (Image via Studio BONES)

My Hero Academia chapter 396 sees All Might continue by reminding him that he once had to flee to America after losing to All For One. As he says that he formed a fateful bond in that land, Melissa Shield is shown to be watching the fight. She is the daughter of David Shield, the man with whom All Might has the fateful bond he’s referencing.

All Might then promises to use the gifts bestowed upon him to smash All For One once and for all, remembering words from his youthful past about using his very own hand to shape his own fate. All Might then calls out to Tsukauchi, reminding him that they’re best friends who’ve known each other for years.

My Hero Academia chapter 396 sees All Might finally connect on All For One with the Build Up Sugarman leg armor, calling the move a Shoot Style Smash. As the chapter ends with this impact, All Might reminds Tsukauchi that he never once entered a fight thinking that he would lose.

My Hero Academia chapter 396: In summation

My Hero Academia chapter 396 is, overall, a thrilling issue that sees All Might and All For One finally begin to trade blows with one another. While their fight is only just beginning, it’s clear that fans are in for a true treat just based on this opening issue alone.

The issue also does a fantastic job of establishing the lengths All Might had to go to in order to fight like this again. Even beyond the litany of support items that are essential to the strategy, All Might has also clearly and thoroughly analyzed All For One’s attack patterns. While truly anything can happen in this matchup of titanic proportions, it’s clear that All Might has become a legitimate threat to All For One once again.

