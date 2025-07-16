Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie confirms February 2026 premiere with PV and visual

On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the official website for Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie unveiled a new promotional video and visual. According to the short clip, the film is set to premiere in February 2026.

Ad

Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie was previously slated to be released in Japan in Winter 2024. However, it was eventually delayed to Winter 2025. The film is a sequel to Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie part 3: Rebellion, released in October 2013.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie set to open in February 2026

Ad

Trending

According to the latest trailer and the second key visual from the official staff, Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie will be theatrically released in February 2026. An exact premiere date will be announced in the future.

The new Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie trailer gives fans a glimpse of the characters and scenes from the film. Madoka Kaname, Homura Akemi, and others are featured in the promotional clip. Undoubtedly, the fantastical elements heighten the anticipation surrounding the anime movie.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, the second key visual of the Puella Magi Madoka Magica - Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie stunningly depicts Madoka Kaname and the demonized Homura Akemi, reaching out to each other. Set against a captivating background, the visual also illustrates the other characters gathering at the scene.

Ahead of the film's release, the compilation films, Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 1: Beginnings and Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 2: Eternal, will be re-released as Television Edition on MBS, TBS, and 26 affiliated channels at the 5 PM Sunday Slot in October 2025.

Ad

The film features a returning cast, including Ao Yuki as Madoka Kaname, Chiwa Saito as Homura Akemi, Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki, Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe, Ai Nonaka as Kyoko Sakura, Emiri Kato as Kyubey, and Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe.

Homura Akemi, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio SHAFT)

Yukihiro Miyamoto, who previously contributed to Puella Magi Madoka Magica and Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story, directs the upcoming film at Studio SHAFT.

Ad

Other staff members include the original creators Magica Quartet, Akiyuki Simbo as the chief director, Ume Aoki as the character designer, Gen Urobuchi as the scriptwriter, Junichiro Taniguchi as the animation character designer, Yuki Kajiura as the music composer, and Gekidan Inu Curry as the alternate space designer.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More