City The Animation episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

City The Animation episode 2 is scheduled to be released on July 13, 2025, at 24:00 JST (effectively July 14, 2025, at 12 am JST). Fans living in Japan can watch the broadcast of the episode on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the latest episodes of the series on Amazon Prime Video. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.
The first episode was quite interesting to watch as it set the tone for the remainder of the season. The art style is quite pleasing, as it has shifted from the usual animation style seen in most anime titles. Furthermore, the character interactions were quite entertaining to watch. Here’s everything to know about City The Animation episode 2 ahead of its release.
City The Animation episode 2 release date and time
As mentioned earlier, City The Animation episode 2 is slated to release on July 13, 2025, at 24:00 JST (effectively on July 14 at 12 am JST). Due to the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to view the episodes on July 13, 2025.
The exact release times for City The Animation episode 1, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below. Please note that the release times listed below are per Amazon Prime Video’s release schedule.
Where to watch City The Animation episode 2?
Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of City The Animation episode 2 on Tokyo MX. This television channel will broadcast the episode on July 14 at 12 am JST. ABC Television will broadcast the episode on the same day at 12:40 am JST, while Aichi Television will broadcast the episode at 1:20 am JST.
Fans can also watch the episode on BS11 on July 14 at 11 pm JST. International audiences can stream the episode on Amazon Prime Video. This platform has exclusive streaming rights.
A summary of City The Animation episode 1 in brief
The episode began with an interaction that took place among members of the Makabe family. Matsuri asked her brother for his star sign and decided to tease him. She told him that the lucky item for his star sign was a skirt. In secret, she wanted her brother to wear a skirt and be embarrassed by it. Their father also joined in on this prank. Following this, we were introduced to other characters in the series.
Midori made her appearance moments later. She works at the restaurant owned by the Makabe family. Her presence on that day was quite important since Tatewaku had a soccer match that day. We also saw other characters interact during the series. There was a series of unrelated interactions that captured the humdrum of various people’s everyday lives.
What to expect in City The Animation episode 2?
Based on what we saw in the recent episode, fans can expect another set of interactions involving the Makabe family. Furthermore, other characters like Wako Izumi will receive more screen time in City The Animation episode 2. Fans can also expect the introduction of a new character at regular intervals since this series has over 150 of them.
