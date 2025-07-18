  • home icon
  • Anime
  • The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film gets dubbed "the best Ufotable production ever"

The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film gets dubbed "the best Ufotable production ever"

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 18, 2025 15:30 GMT
The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film gets dubbed &quot;the best Ufotable production&nbsp;ever&quot; (Image via Ufotable)
The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film premiered in Japan on July 18, 2025 (Image via Ufotable)

With the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film premiering as a pre-release in Japan on Friday, July 18, 2025, a user by the social handle @imhimgojou on X announced the film as "the best Ufotable production ever" after watching it in the theaters. The user also captioned several honorable mentions to take back from the anime movie.

Ad

Ufotable has been significantly teasing the film's visuals and trailers for the past few weeks, which showcased the immaculate animation work done by the studio. While several global fans are still awaiting the release, they have been asking the X user about potential spoilers.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle anime film.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is marked as the best Ufotable animation by the fans

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned earlier, with the pre-release of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film in Japan on Friday, July 18, 2025, the global fans, who still have to wait for two months, started projecting questions at the Japanese fans. One fan in particular, by the username @imhimgojou, has also deemed the movie as "the best Ufotable production ever".

From the trailer itself onwards, Ufotable has been providing the fans with several snippets of the upcoming film for the Demon Slayer franchise. By the plethora of positive reactions on the internet, it is safe to assume that they have delivered on their promise. However, the split in the fandom due to the difference in release is still a black mark for the film and Ufotable.

Ad

The first movie, a part of the three-film series for the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle arc, titled Akaza's Return, is purely focused on three major fights of the series: Doma vs the Insect Hashira Shinobu, Kanao and Inosuke, Kaigaku vs Zenitsu, and Akaza vs Tanjiro and Giyu. Each battle holds a significant place in the series' narrative, making the film a requirement for the fans to watch.

Ufotable has been upholding a standard with the Demon Slayer series, delivering a new peak in animation with every consecutive TV series and film of the franchise, and they certainly did not let down the fandom with the Infinity Castle film. LiSA and Aimer have also done a commendable job of portraying the series' gravity through their music compositions.

Ad

The comments on the release post were mostly questions from the global fans, and answers provided by the X user

Ad

At this point, the global fans for the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film turned the post's comments section into a Q&A session for them. Fans asked several questions to the user @imhimgojou, with him also answering them in detail, trying to withhold spoilers as much as possible:

"Did they add new scenes?", asked a user.
"Yes extended fight sequences too and original infinity castle footage", replied the post's author.
Ad
"Any info about douma fight?", asked another user.
"Very emotional and incredibly animated", replied the author.

Fans continued the questions, with one asking whether it had English subtitles.

"Hello wanna ask, is it have English Subtitles for the movie? I want to watch in here (Japan) but kinda doubt about it", asked a fan.
"No sub but you can wear those glasses with auto sub although they are heavy", answered the author of the post.
Ad

While these were some of the few questions and answers from the post, the hype among the global fans and Ufotable's delivery on it regarding the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film were evident.

Also read:

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications