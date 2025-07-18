The first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc film gets dubbed "the best Ufotable production ever"

With the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film premiering as a pre-release in Japan on Friday, July 18, 2025, a user by the social handle @imhimgojou on X announced the film as &quot;the best Ufotable production ever&quot; after watching it in the theaters. The user also captioned several honorable mentions to take back from the anime movie.Ufotable has been significantly teasing the film's visuals and trailers for the past few weeks, which showcased the immaculate animation work done by the studio. While several global fans are still awaiting the release, they have been asking the X user about potential spoilers.Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle anime film.Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is marked as the best Ufotable animation by the fansAs mentioned earlier, with the pre-release of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film in Japan on Friday, July 18, 2025, the global fans, who still have to wait for two months, started projecting questions at the Japanese fans. One fan in particular, by the username @imhimgojou, has also deemed the movie as &quot;the best Ufotable production ever&quot;.From the trailer itself onwards, Ufotable has been providing the fans with several snippets of the upcoming film for the Demon Slayer franchise. By the plethora of positive reactions on the internet, it is safe to assume that they have delivered on their promise. However, the split in the fandom due to the difference in release is still a black mark for the film and Ufotable.The first movie, a part of the three-film series for the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle arc, titled Akaza's Return, is purely focused on three major fights of the series: Doma vs the Insect Hashira Shinobu, Kanao and Inosuke, Kaigaku vs Zenitsu, and Akaza vs Tanjiro and Giyu. Each battle holds a significant place in the series' narrative, making the film a requirement for the fans to watch.Ufotable has been upholding a standard with the Demon Slayer series, delivering a new peak in animation with every consecutive TV series and film of the franchise, and they certainly did not let down the fandom with the Infinity Castle film. LiSA and Aimer have also done a commendable job of portraying the series' gravity through their music compositions.The comments on the release post were mostly questions from the global fans, and answers provided by the X userAt this point, the global fans for the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film turned the post's comments section into a Q&amp;A session for them. Fans asked several questions to the user @imhimgojou, with him also answering them in detail, trying to withhold spoilers as much as possible:&quot;Did they add new scenes?&quot;, asked a user.&quot;Yes extended fight sequences too and original infinity castle footage&quot;, replied the post's author.&quot;Any info about douma fight?&quot;, asked another user.&quot;Very emotional and incredibly animated&quot;, replied the author.Fans continued the questions, with one asking whether it had English subtitles.&quot;Hello wanna ask, is it have English Subtitles for the movie? I want to watch in here (Japan) but kinda doubt about it&quot;, asked a fan.&quot;No sub but you can wear those glasses with auto sub although they are heavy&quot;, answered the author of the post.While these were some of the few questions and answers from the post, the hype among the global fans and Ufotable's delivery on it regarding the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle film were evident.Also read:Demon Slayer manga achieves a new milestone with 220 million copies soldDemon Slayer Infinity Castle trailer gives Zenitsu more aura than the manga ever didBrace yourselves, Demon Slayer fans, the Infinity Castle Arc will completely change the way you know Tanjiro