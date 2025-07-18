"I NEED IT" Demon Slayer Infinity Castle's Japan release has global fans getting impatient (& rightfully so)

With the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie pre-released in Japan on Friday, July 18, 2025, global fans have become more impatient than ever. As the hype for the popular fantasy shonen anime series reaches its peak, many fans have been calling out Ufotable for the series' delayed global release.While Japanese anime enthusiasts may have already seen the movie by the time this article is published, global fans have taken to social media platforms and started complaining about the 2-month delay for the international releases. Furthermore, Ufotable has not given a viable reason for the delay.Demon Slayer Infinity Castle's pre-release has upset several global fansAs mentioned earlier, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle's first movie installment was released on Friday, July 18, 2025, exclusively in Japan. While Japanese fans have already enjoyed the experience in various theaters across the country, fans overseas have to wait nearly 2 months for international releases on Friday, September 12, 2025.The hype of the movie is evident in both the manga sales as well as the ticket sales for the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie, which reportedly achieved a record time of being sold out within 15 minutes after availability. While the series has been highly anticipated by the fans, Ufotable's decision to release it early in Japan has created a superficial division among the fandom.The international fans have been seemingly upset with the movie's distribution. Ufotable never presented any solid reason for the 2-month delay in the release. Furthermore, their failure to address the situation is one of the root causes of such turmoil.Additionally, the global netizens have also shown concerns towards the ticket availability situation for when the movie premieres in September 2025, following the example of the same in Japan. The constant dilemma of whether they will be able to purchase tickets or not has also catalyzed the situation further. Fans also fear that the spoilers might surface on the internet by then.Global fans' reaction to the pre-release in JapanFans have been very vocal about the Japanese pre-release of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie, pointing out the difference in movie distribution worldwide. On July 18, 2025, fans bombarded the official X account for the series, @DemonSlayerSc, with their outlook on the matter:&quot;Not sure why the release is delayed until September in India&quot;, said one fan from India&quot;Meanwhile Americans have to wait til September 12 and will be lucky to get any screenings&quot;, added an American fan&quot;So unfair for international fans&quot;, exclaimed a third&quot;This is why I prefer Hollywood,they don't delay people,when they release movies they release it for the whole world to see,if at all there's a gap , could be a day or two ,not up to 30days like what Japan is making us to do ... Waiting 30days is DIABOLICAL!&quot;, expressed a fourthWhile the animation studio Ufotable is beloved by the fandom for their immaculate animation quality and bringing life into Koyoharu Gotouge's epic story, this move has seemingly made fans upset. Nevertheless, it can safely be assumed to have nothing to do with the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's popularity and hype.Also read:Black Nichirin Swords in Demon Slayer were not inherently bad, and their bad reputation is thanks to MuzanThe first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie is about to be too personal, and we are all here for itDemon Slayer Infinity Castle trailer gives Zenitsu more aura than the manga ever did