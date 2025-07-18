Smoking Behind the Supermarket With you anime announced for 2026

On Friday, July 18, 2025, a new website and X (formerly Twitter) account were opened to announce the production of the Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You anime. According to the announcement, the anime is set to premiere in 2026. The official staff has also shared a celebratory illustration and comment from the original author.Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You anime is based on the ongoing manga series, written and illustrated by Jinushi. The series originally began as a webcomic on Twitter in March 2022 before it was moved to Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan magazine. The company has published six tankobon volumes, with the seventh volume slated to be released on July 25, 2025. Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You anime set to debut in 2026The Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You anime, based on author Junishi's manga series, will premiere on TBS in 2026. The staff has yet to reveal an exact release date. Furthermore, pertinent information concerning the television anime's cast, staff, or production studio is yet to be disclosed. That said, the newly opened website and X account have shared a celebratory illustration and comment from the original author. The visual depicts the main duo, Sasaki and Yamada. Regarding the anime adaptation, Jinushi-san said: &quot;The project itself has been in the works for quite some time, and I am supervising all aspects that do not go beyond the scope of my authority as the manga author. At this stage, I don't intend to tell you anything irresponsible, but the creators involved with the anime are professionals who are as sincere and generous as they can be towards the original work, which has allowed them to do such things.&quot; The author continues: &quot;I've only spoken from my perspective, but unless something rare happens, each person only gets to experience seeing a work that is important to them adapted into anime once per work. As the original author, I will continue to lead the way so that everyone who cherishes Yansuu can enjoy this precious experience with ease. Jinushi-san concluded by thanking his fans for always reading his manga. As evident from the author's comments, Jinushi-san is heavily involved in the production of the Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You anime. More information about the adaptation will be made in the future. A brief synopsis of Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You animeAlthough the official staff hasn't shared a synopsis yet, the Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You anime will follow the story from Jinushi's manga. The series follows an unlikely relationship between Sasaki, an office worker, and Tayama, a female clerk from Sasaki's favorite Supermarket. One night, tired from work, Sasaki shows up at the supermarket to see the beautiful smile of his favorite cashier, Yamada. However, he is dejected to find out that Yamada's shift has already ended. As Sasaki searches for a place to smoke, a woman named Tayama calls him to join her behind the supermarket. Interestingly, the bold and playful Tayama knows about Sasaki's habit of seeking out her co-worker, Yamada. As such, the anime will focus on Sasaki and Tayama's unlikely friendship, which begins with a cigarette. Also read: Snowball Earth anime announced for 2026 with PV and visualGolden Kamuy final arc announces January 2026 release and more100 Meters anime movie reveals theme song and additional staff with first trailer ahead of September 2025 premiere