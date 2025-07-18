100 Meters anime movie reveals theme song and additional staff with first trailer ahead of September 2025 premiere

On Friday, July 18, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the 100 Meters anime movie (Hyakuemu) unveiled the first full-length promotional video. The trailer revealed the film's additional cast members and the theme song, Rashisa, by Official HiGE DANdism. The movie is set to premiere on September 19, 2025.

The 100 Meters anime movie serves as an adaptation of the original Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Uoto, the author behind the Orb: On the Movements of the Earth manga. Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app and website serialized the original manga from November 2018 to August 2019, and its chapters were collected into five tankobon volumes.

The 100 Meters anime movie's trailer showcases Togashi and Komiya's rivalry

The official staff for the 100 Meters anime movie streamed the first trailer on July 18, 2025. The trailer opens with a brief sequence of Togashi running a 100-meter race. His sports teacher asks him if he no longer aims to be the World Champion. Afterward, the trailer introduces Komiya, who joins the school Togashi goes in as a transfer student.

Togashi discovers that Komiya is a talented runner, full of determination. However, he lacks the proper technique. Thus, he begins to train him and shape his ideology of winning, regardless of the circumstances. Following this, the 100 Meters anime movie trailer shows a timeskip scene, where Togashi and Komiya meet each other as rivals on the track.

Interestingly, the trailer captures Togashi and Komiya's rivalry and their enthusiasm for running. Furthermore, the short clip reveals and previews the movie's theme song, Rashisa, performed by Official HiGE DANdism.

A comment has arrived from the theme song artists on the anime's official site. Regarding the theme song, Official HiGE DANdism comments that it was composed as a hymn for everyone who doesn't get used to the absolutes.

Furthermore, the newly announced staff members for the 100 Meters anime movie are as follows:

Eiko Matsushima as the Color Key Artist

Maaki Komazuki as the Photography Director

Ayumu Miyazaki as the Editor

Masaru Okawara as the Sound Designer

Takahiro Ikeda as the Music Director

Anju Matsumoto and Mai Ikeda in the casting

Eisuke Imanishi in the Sound Production

Komiya, as seen in the trailer (Image via Rock'n Roll Mountain)

The 100 Meters anime movie opens in Japanese theatres on September 19, 2025. The film was previously previewed at the Annecy International Film Festival in 2024.

Tori Matsuzawa stars as the gifted runner Togashi, while Shota Sometani voices his rival, Komiya. Other cast members are Kenjiro Tsuda as Kaido, Koki Uchiyama as Saizu, Rie Takahashi as Asakusa, Jun Kasama as Nigami, Aoi Yuki as young Komiya, Yuki Tanaka as Shiina, Atsumi Tanezaki as young Togashi, Yuma Uchida as Kabanoki, Haruki Ishiya as Kyoden, Junya Enoki as Numano, Tomokazu Sugita as Onomichi, and Hiiro Ishibashi as Morikawa.

Kenji Iwaisawa directs the sports anime film at Rock 'n' Roll Mountain Studios, with Yasuyuki Muto in charge of the movie's scripts. Keisuke Kojima is listed as the character designer and chief animation director, with Yusuke Terada, Yuki Katayama, and Akane Taketsugu as producers. Hiroaki Tsutsumi is the music producer, while Keikankun Yamaguchi is the art director.

A brief synopsis of the 100 Meters anime movie

Togashi, as seen in the trailer (Image via Rock'n Roll Mountain)

Based on Uoto's original manga series, the 100 Meters anime movie centers on a gifted runner, Togashi, who wins every 100-meter race without real effort. In the sixth grade, Togashi meets Komiya, a transfer student, who is passionate about running but lacks technique.

Komiya trains under Togashi and develops a winning mindset. Years later, the duo meets again as rivals on the track. As such, the anime movie will showcase an interesting dynamic and rivalry between Togashi and Komiya.

